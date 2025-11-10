When do tickets go on sale for Hilary Duff's 2026 'Small Rooms, Big Nerves' Tour? All you need to know about upcoming UK/North American shows

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Hilary Duff attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Hilary Duff is officially stepping back into the spotlight. Days after the debut of her long‑awaited album, the singer‑actress unveiled a brief, intimate series of shows she's dubbing Small Rooms, Big Nerves. Kicking off in London on Jan 19, 2026, the run will swing through Toronto and Brooklyn before closing in Los Angeles on Jan 29.

Duff broke the news with a grin, buzzing about her return to the stage. She pledged a setlist that fuses brand‑new songs with the nostalgic favorites fans have been craving after years of waiting for her comeback.

Hilary Duff announces her return to live music with a four-city tour kicking off in early 2026

Hilary Duff's stepping back into the spotlight - her first real return to live shows after years away. She spilled the news herself on Instagram, hinting at a small series of intimate gigs coming early next year across cities like London, Toronto, Brooklyn, and L.A. In her message, she said she's so ready (though yeah, maybe slightly jittery), telling followers to 'dust off their dancing shoes' while she gears up to meet listeners face-to-face again. She captioned the post as:

"One single? Please. This girl is hitting the road for some very special shows. London, Toronto, Brooklyn, LA - dust off your dancing shoes. I’m coming for you. I’m so ready (and okay, a tiny bit nervous). Head to @hilaryduff.hq for all of the details on how to sign up for the pre-sale which starts on Friday, Nov 14th at 10AM local.✨"

If you're keen to go, sign up for the Ticketmaster pre-sale by this Wednesday, November 12, before 6 P.M. ET. Presales start this Friday, Nov 14, at 10 A.M. local time - with main tickets up for grabs by 3 that afternoon through her site, hilaryduff.com. Kicking things off Jan 19, 2026, she hits London first, playing O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - then swings into Toronto for a show at HISTORY on the 24th, bounces to Brooklyn's Paramount three days later, then wraps it all up live from The Wiltern in L.A. on January 29.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!