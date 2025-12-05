Who are Peter Morton’s children? Hard Rock Cafe co-founder’s family and more amid Rebecca Gayheart dating report

Rebecca Gayheart and Peter Morton (Image @X/ via PageSix)

Rebecca Gayheart and Peter Morton were recently spotted sharing an intimate moment in Beverly Hills.

The couple with a 24-year age gap were seen leaving Italian restaurant E-Baldi on December 3, with their arms linked.

According to People Magazine, the pictures show Gayheart interwining her arms with Morton's as they exited the restaurant. Another picture captured her with her arms around him, her head resting on his shoulder, as they hugged. The couple was also captured sharing a kiss.

Rebecca Gayheart packed on the PDA in a moment with her billionaire boyfriend, Peter Morton. The actress and the Hard Rock founder have been linked for years but have barely been seen in public as she navigates her relationship with estranged husband, Eric Dane. 📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/wUcLlDl7mm — Page Six (@PageSix) December 4, 2025

Peter was previously married to British model Paulene Stone between 1980 and 1986. They welcomed their son, Harry Morton, who passed away at 38 in November 2019 from cardiac arrest, per US Weekly.

He also served as the stepfather to the daughter of Stone, Domino Harvey, who died in 2005 from a suspected fentanyl overdose. He then married Tarlton Pauley in 1990 and welcomed two children, Matthew Morton and Grace Morton. Pauley passed away at the age of 55.

Addressing her mother and half-brother's absence, in a 2023 interview with Vogue, Grace said:

"As anyone who has lost someone they love knows all too well, it's often in these major life moments that their absence is most palpable. Much to my surprise, I held it together from start to finish, empowered by their eternal energy that I felt, quite literally, all around me. I could not help but acknowledge that I would not have been standing there without their unending love and support."

In 2023, Peter joined with UCLA Health to create the Harry Morton Congenital Heart Disease Screening Fund in memory of his son.

"Harry was a man of numerous accomplishments, and a dear friend to many. It means so much to our family to create a legacy for Harry in this way. It gives me great satisfaction to play a vital role in research focused on congenital heart disease that will change outcomes so that other families will not have to experience what we have," said Peter in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rebecca is still legally married to estranged husband Eric Dane, with whom she shares two kids, Billie and Georgia.

When did Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane divorce

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane married in 2004, less than a year after they met.

"It's probably one of the least interesting stories in the world. It went basically like this: 'You wanna go out?' 'Yeah, sure.' Ten months later, we were married," Eric told Flaunt magazine in 2008.

In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce and later requested to dismiss the petition without prejudice in 2025.

"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family. We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us," Dane told People Magazine in 2018.

Last month, while speaking on Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen, Gayheart confirmed that they have "been separated for eight years," and that her daughters "live with me 100% of the time."

Stay tuned for more updates.