Pepsi unveils a fresh take on its Wild Cherry and Cream Soda flavors

Pepsi refreshes its Wild Cherry & Cream Soda. Breaking from the usual year-end focus on upcoming product launches, Pepsi is closing 2025 by highlighting one of its biggest hits. Rather than letting its packed 2026 lineup, which includes prebiotic colas, Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda, and Mug Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler, take center stage, the brand is revisiting the drink that started its “dirty soda” chapter: Wild Cherry & Cream Soda.

It first showed up in January, riding a wave from Mormon soda spots where creamy sodas blew up. Fans loved it instantly, so it became a permanent favorite. Not only did they redesign the label, but now you’ll see those 20-oz bottles again, popping back onto shelves. Wrap-up for 2025? Same taste that made waves all year.

Pepsi updates Wild Cherry & Cream with new cans and comeback bottles

Pepsi’s shaking up its Wild Cherry & Cream range with a fresh style - ditching old stripey cans for sharp red-and-white ones if you like sugar, or red-and-black if you don’t, each still showing the familiar cherries from the original Wild Cherry look. Those tasty cream-blend cans aren’t going anywhere, plus they’ll soon share space on shelves with comeback 20-ounce bottles last seen briefly in January; same fun cherry-drizzle artwork, but now sticking around for good, as reported by Allrecipes.

You’ll spot the updated versions in stores before month-end, although some lucky folks might snag a sneak peek by joining Pepsi’s Insta contest before midnight Dec. 10 to grab a special kit holding both drinks and mix-ins for making your own twist on a dirty soda.

All this comes just before Pepsi gears up to roll out The Pepsi Challenge nationwide in 2026, when their no-sugar cherry option takes on Coke Cherry Zero one-on-one. And if waiting isn't your thing, the brand-new creamy flavors already give people something solid to pit against Coca-Cola’s new holiday vanilla drink right now.

