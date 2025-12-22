Why was Adam the Woo banned from Universal? YouTube career explored in wake of Disney vlog creator's reporter death

On April 6, 2017, Universal Studios Florida banned Adam from their premises. The YouTuber captured the exact moment he exited the theme park with a guard seen escorting him out.

In 2019, a petition was created on Change.org, requesting Universal to lift the ban. Dynasty Gould, who started the petition, said Adam filmed the closed Triceratops Encounter and the old Nickelodeon studios building inside the amusement park in July 2012.

Dynasty claimed the Nickelodeon building was not out of bounds for the public, and recording is also not prohibited at the attraction. There are, in fact, several other videos on YouTube that have captured the building.

The Triceratops Encounter, on the other hand, was off-limits to visitors. However, Adam the Woo reportedly had permission from a Universal staff member to see the Jurassic Park-themed attraction and film videos. It is unknown whether the staff was authorized to provide visitors with such permits, and thus, Dynasty argued that the blame should not be on Adam.

His first YouTube channel, adamthewoo, which was created in March 2006, has gained over 406K subscribers. The vlogger's second YouTube channel, TheDailyWoo, created in July 2012, has over 745K subscribers.

Over the years, Adam had dropped his vlogs consistently, capturing adventures he made or daily events in his life. Adam visited buildings, towns, and places with intriguing histories, or sites that are not frequently visited by anyone.

Adam the Woo was discovered dead during a wellness check at his house

On Monday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in Florida reportedly responded to a call from one of Adam the Woo's friends who found him lying unmoving on a bed. Cops said the friend allegedly got a ladder to check on Adam through a window on the third floor and found the YouTuber in such condition.

Deputies from the sheriff's office initially went to Adam's house at about 12:20 PM on Monday. They found his place secured, but were unable to reach Adam. The authorities returned to his house later, around 2:50 pm. Fire rescue accompanied the deputies inside Adam's residence, and the YouTuber was pronounced dead. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is due.

Adam the Woo posted his last video on Sunday, December 21, a day before he was found dead.

The news of Adam's death devastated his friends, acquaintances, fans, and other vloggers.