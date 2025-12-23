Hollywood Hills burglary: Jeff Beacher's home left ransacked

Jeff Beacher house allegedly ransacked by burglars. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix)

Beacher's Madhouse creator Jeff Beacher's house was reportedly ransacked by burglars, according to reports obtained by TMZ. Published on December 22, the news outlet reported that a cleaning lady first discovered signs of burglary on Monday afternoon. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the suspects had gone by the time they arrived at Jeff's Hollywood Hills home.

Following the burglary, Jeff has reportedly confirmed that the thieves left the home "thrashed" and took away valuables worth thousands, including money, designer clothing, jewelry, watches, comic books, baseball cards, and a "coin collection."

TMZ reported that the thieves seemingly dropped a "Louis Vuitton jacket" while fleeing from the property. At the time of the burglary, Jeff was reportedly in Florida and had attended Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua's boxing match on Friday night.

At the time of reporting, police officials are continuing their investigation of the break-in.

Jeff Beacher's Hollywood Hills home was left ransacked days before his St. Barts event

Jeff Beacher's house was reportedly left ransacked by burglars while he was in Florida. TMZ first reported that Jeff's househelp called 911 after spotting signs of theft. Despite the incident, Jeff told the outlet that he will host a Beacher's Madhouse event at St. Barts on December 30, 2025.

According to the Mirror, the event is expected to reportedly draw "high-profile guests" in line with his tradition of hosting "extravagant gatherings" at the Caribbean cabaret bar, Le Ti. This follows his Beacher's Fest two-day event in May 2025 at the Roosevelt.

Amid news of the burglary, the theater impresario had shared glimpses of his time in Florida, including visiting Hippocrates Wellness.

In one of the clips shared on his Instagram stories, Jeff introduced his followers to his "guru", likely from the wellness center. In another video, he could be seen taking hot and cold plunges for "seven times."

He went on to wish his fans happy holidays and showered them with love and gratitude.

Jeff Beacher revealed he will continue to host the party at St. Barts, amid news of a burglary at his house. Sources reported that the police are continuing to investigate the break-in and are reviewing CCTV footage.