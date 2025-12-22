Is Leona Lewis releasing a new album? Singer hints at new music in over a decade

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Leona Lewis performs on stage at the amfAR gala Venezia 2023 presented by Mastercard and Red Sea International Film Festival on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Fans of Leona Lewis get an early Christmas present with her latest announcement. The singer confirmed via The Sun on December 22 that she's going to release a new album.

She's currently performing in Las Vegas for her Christmas-themed residency. But fans can expect more from her musically next year once her years of work in the studio finally materialize. She told The Sun:

"I've actually been in and out of the studio for the past couple of years. It's been a real labor of love and I'm planning to share music next year."

The singer didn't share any further details about the upcoming album. But it's going to be her first one after releasing I Am in September 2015.

The Sun noted that next year's release will be her first non-Christmas album in more than a decade.

The Mirror UK also noted that Leona Lewis is doing everything herself for her upcoming record. She's reportedly writing, producing, and playing the instruments herself despite the chance to work with world-renowned producers.

She said earlier this year, per The Mirror UK, that having full creative control of her new album is a "new territory" for her. But it also means that the record is "very unfitted, very raw."

Leona Lewis recently had to cancel a Las Vegas show for health reasons

Leona Lewis kicked off her A Starry Night Las Vegas residency on November 1. Her holiday shows will run until January 3, 2026, at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort.

She said in a statement shared by The Venetian on their website to promote her Christmas residency that it's been "years in the making" and it's made specially for her fans.

But the singer was forced to cancel her show on December 20 after suffering from health issues.

She revealed in a statement on Instagram the day before the show that it had been cancelled because she's been battling a sore throat for the past couple of days.

Leona Lewis explained that she was able to push through the illness during the December 19 show.

But it left her feeling worse and she had decided that she needed time to recover and give her voice a rest. She further wrote, per the Daily Mail UK:

"This was not an easy decision and I'm truly so gutted to disappoint any of you who had plans to attend."

She also thanked her fans for their patience and understanding and promised to be "back under the stars very soon."

Lewis also wrote on the post advising those who have tickets for the December 20 show to reach out to Voltaire to get a refund or reschedule their tickets.

Leona Lewis also had to scrap her December 21 performance at Voltaire just hours before she was set to perform after the doctors advised her not to perform because of her ongoing health issues.

Stay tuned on PRIMETIMER for more news and updates on Leona Lewis's new music.