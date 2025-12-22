Did ICE make arrests at Adin Ross' Christmas giveaway? Viral video explained

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Streamer Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

A video of Adin Ross has recently been going viral in which officials, alleged to be from ICE, were seen apparently making arrests at the Christmas giveaway. The clip has been making rounds on social media platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter. One account holder by the username @Kick_Champ posted the video, which has now garnered more than 700K views.

The tweet came with a caption that read,

"ICE pulled up to Adin Ross's Christmas giveaway and started making arrests 😳."

However, despite what the caption claimed, the officials were not from ICE and were instead regular police. The same could be corroborated through several other videos from the event. One clip posted by an account holder (@arrowhead03) came with a caption that read that police were trying to resist the crowd at the event. The caption read,

"Police Push Back Crowd At An Adin Ross Event in Visalia California."

The video attached to the tweet also showed the law enforcement officials trying to handle the massive crowd at the event. A summary has also been provided on X suggesting that a huge crowd gathered at the Visalia Convention Center on Sunday to attend Ross' surprise giveaway. The giveaway reportedly included items such as PS5s, cash prizes, and iPhones.

Several well-known faces, such as FaZe Rug and Ryan Garcia, were also supposed to join the meet-and-greets. Thus, it is to be noted again that ICE made no arrests at the event, and it was only the police trying to manage the crowd.

Adin Ross made headlines last year for being a part of a massive giveaway with Drake

This was not the first time that streamer Adin Ross arranged a giveaway. According to reports by HipHopDX, Ross had similar plans last year as well while partnering with Canadian rapper Drake. The announcement was first made by the rapper on December 23, 2024, where he stated that he was going to make an expensive giveaway with Adin Ross.

The announcement by the rapper read,

"The joy that I experienced on those days, making other people happy, changing their week or their month or their year, was an irreplaceable feeling. And that's why Stake, along with me and Adin Ross, is doing the biggest streaming giveaway of all time."

The reports suggested that viewers could win some lavish prizes, such as $250,000 in cash, a dream vacation, and luxury cars. It even included tickets to Drizzy's tour in Australia. The reports suggested that fans had to send emails writing, "Why you deserve whichever of these things you think you need most."

"I truly can't wait to enjoy this moment together. Happy holidays to you all," added the rapper.

The names of the winners were also revealed later. Ashlee, a mother who lost one of her sons at the time, won a dream vacation, while another individual named Jonathan won tickets to Drizzy's Australia tour. Meanwhile, another woman named Karina, a mother of three children, won a car during the 2024 giveaway.

The 2025 giveaway by Adin Ross garnered a massive turnout, with videos capturing the law enforcement officials trying to deal with the huge crowd.