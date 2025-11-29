How did Cuffem get injured at Playboy Carti's concert? Streamer returns to Twitch and shares health update

Cuffem's recent Twitch videos are trending right now (Image via Getty)

Cuffem has recently shared an update about his condition after being injured at Playboi Carti’s concert around a week ago when a railing collapsed. The popular streamer has returned to Twitch to speak to the public, and videos of the same have been going viral since November 29, 2025.

Cuffem was heard saying in one of the clips that he is “embarrassed” and depressed at the same time. He further stated:

“I just been drinking non-stop, drinking non-stop.”

The online personality stated that the incident has affected his life and that of everyone living around him. He added that he could have died on the spot and feels blessed that he is safe. Also known as Cameron Jordan, he opened up on the consequences of his injury, as he continued:

“This cost me a lot of, time off work, you know. I love streaming in front of my BAU people. You know my mom car got repo last week because I couldn’t pay the bill because you know, I was really going through it.”

Jordan revealed that he has undergone therapy and visited neurologists every week. Cameron said that it is not easy for him to watch the video where his fall was recorded, as his finger “trembles” or starts to get weak.

Another moment captured during the live video featured Cuffem getting close to the camera and showing his injury as some stitches seemingly appear towards the side on top of his ear. He even said:

“I was try to be smart enough to cut, like, you know, to like save myself a little bit, even though I couldn’t save myself all the way.”

Cuffem suffered injuries to the head at the concert of Playboi Carti

The Birmingham, Alabama, native was injured on November 17, 2025. It was even recorded on camera as he was appearing on a live-streaming video on Kick.

The clip shows that Cuffem was singing along when he fell, and the individuals standing with him rushed for help. Other people near the spot also started checking what exactly happened. The security seemingly convinced the public at one point that everything was fine and moved them away from the area where Cameron fell.

The Express Tribune stated that Adin Ross paused the live recording to take Jordan to the hospital. Moreover, the authorities are investigating the cause of the railing collapse.

The event was held in Florida, as per Poprant. The outlet reported that Cuffen had a deep gash from the fall, and he was bleeding. While stopping the live-streaming, Adin Ross also told the audience that Jordan has to undergo surgery. According to Complex, Ross later shared an update by saying:

“His head is cut open right now. It’s cut open. There’s blood everywhere, but he’s gonna be okay. He’s gonna get through this sh*t and he’s gonna be better.”

Although Cuffem has returned to speak to the fans, Ross has not shared anything from his side so far.