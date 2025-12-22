Lyft driver reportedly kicks passengers out mid-ride on a highway after finding out they attended AmFest 2025

Sticker for Lyft on the back of a Lyft ride sharing vehicle in the Silicon Valley town of Santa Clara, California, August 17, 2017. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

Lyft has made it to the headlines after one of their drivers allegedly kicked passengers out mid-ride on a highway. It was alleged that the incident happened after the driver learned that the passengers had attended AmFest 2025, which started on December 18, 2025. A netizen took to Instagram on December 22 and shared their experience with a Lyft driver.

In the video posted on the Instagram profile (@thewalkof_shane), the user claimed that he and his friend were thrown out while traveling from downtown Phoenix to Scottsdale. The post then switched to footage that the user seemingly captured while interacting with the Lyft driver. During the footage, the man could be heard accusing the driver of cussing them for attending the conference.

The man could then be heard telling the driver,

"Now you want to be quiet because I'm videoing now. You want to be a little mild-tempered when you were cussing and hollering a second ago, saying that we slaughter your people, and I ain't slaughtered nobody."

At one point in the video, the driver was seen stopping the car by the side of the highway. The passenger then went about recording the number plate along with the driver before she drove away. In the comment section, the passenger wrote that he and his friend were watching a clip of Nicki Minaj at AmFest when the driver asked them if they were coming from the conference.

According to the passenger, this was when she started accusing them of "slaughtering" people. The video soon began going viral and got circulated on platforms like X as well. Many started tagging Lyft, asking for an explanation.

Nicki Minaj was a surprise guest at the 2025 AmFest

Erika Kirk welcomed rapper Nicki Minaj at the 2025 AmFest on Sunday during the Q&A segment. This wasn't the first time that the rapper sided with the Republicans at an event. She previously spoke at a United Nations event in November 2025, where she tried to raise awareness of the persecution against Christians in Nigeria.

After being welcomed on stage by Erika, Nicki expressed her gratitude. She further went on praising both Trump and JD Vance, stating that they possess an "uncanny" ability to relate to Americans. According to FOX News, while Nicki has previously shown support for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, she has lately been vocal about her support for Donald Trump.

Speaking of Trump and JD Vance, Nicki Minaj said,

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. He has, I don't know if he even knows this, but he's given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win, and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact."

The rapper additionally stated,

"They haven't lost touch of the world. You know, they're still connected to the world."

AmFest 2025 witnessed a number of prominent speakers, such as Donald Trump Jr., Ben Shapiro, Megyn Kelly, Jesse Watters, JD Vance, Matt Walsh, and Anna Paulina Luna, to name a few.