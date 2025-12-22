Bill Clinton reportedly calls for full release of Epstein documents to avoid ‘insinuation’

Former President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Former US president Bill Clinton has urged the Justice Department to release all remaining documents pertaining to the investigation of shamed financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, warning that selective leaks can result in misleading assumptions about those who have not been charged with or suspected of any wrongdoing.

The demands came in response to the release by the Justice Department of a batch of photographs and documents on December 19 under a newly passed law requiring that more light be shed on the Epstein case.

The materials that were released included a number of photographs showing Clinton in social settings with Epstein and other powerful people, including images that quickly spread across conservative media and on social platforms.

This is the latest statement from President Bill Clinton on the Epstein files. He demands all photos and documents be released, including anything referencing him. Will Trump make the same demand and pledge?

A spokesman and deputy chief of staff to Clinton, Angel Ureña, said the former president has no opposition to the release of any remaining documents that reference or feature him.

But Ureña cautioned that putting out just select materials, particularly those limited to photographs with little context, risked implying wrongdoing.

They fuel speculation and don’t lead to transparency, especially since the people in the files have “been repeatedly cleared,” Angel Ureña argued.

The Justice Department has conceded that, although they released hundreds of thousands of pages before the statutory deadline, substantially more documents are still being vetted.

Some materials may be withheld temporarily for reasons including legal privileges, ongoing case material or internal deliberations, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

The department is required by law to submit a list of the withheld documents, along with explanation for why they have been withheld, within 15 days, and more releases are expected in the upcoming weeks.

A look into the connection and speculations involving Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein

The document release has revived political controversy over Epstein’s high profile network of associates. Critics, including some Democratic members of Congress and survivors of Epstein’s predation, said that the administration had not fully fulfilled its obligations under the act by making only part of the files available.

Two members of the House have threatened to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt, and Democratic lawmakers have called for hearings to explain why it took so long.

Meanwhile, conservative pundits and Trump allies have been using images of Clinton to argue that the files reveal Democratic hypocrisy.

Multiple right-wing media outlets placed photos of Clinton front and center, despite there being nothing in the released documents to tie him to Epstein’s illegal conduct.

That time Bill Clinton was confronted about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein



His response? Laughing and saying, "I think the evidence is clear..." pic.twitter.com/UyZH9rav2G — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) December 20, 2025

Clinton’s aides said there was no question that the nature of the photographs is an evasive distraction from broader issues of transparency and accountability.

The controversy has also played out against the backdrop of renewed scrutiny of former President Donald Trump’s own past relationship with Epstein.

Trump has previously said he knew Epstein socially in the 1990s but was not involved in any criminal activity.

Donald Trump in November invoked Clinton’s own ties to Epstein, and Clinton now has been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee.

Clinton’s spokespeople have cited reporting that contradicts assertions he visited Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little Saint James.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has said in a recent interview that there was no proof it happened and that earlier claims were incorrect.

The most recent document release has highlighted just how the case against Epstein is being wielded as a political weapon, with finger pointing from both parties that the other is leveraging the files for partisan gain.