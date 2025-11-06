Who won BBC's The Celebrity Traitors? Details explored

The Celebrity Traitor winner Alan Carr (Image via BBC)

The Celebrity Traitors wrapped up its debut season as a spinoff of the original The Traitors, where a group of celebrities arrived at a castle in the Scottish Highlands, divided into Faithful and Traitor.

The Faithfuls had to identify and banish the Traitors while the Traitors secretly attempted to murder and eliminate Faithfuls, but avoided getting caught.

In this celebrity edition, there were slight changes in the format, as the prize money was supposed to go to the charity of the contestant's choice.

19 famous faces participated in The Celebrity Traitors, out of which 5 of them remained in the finale, namely Traitors Alan Carr and Cat Burns, while the Faithfuls Nick Mohammed, David Olusoga, and Joe Marler competed to win the title and £87,500 prize for charity.

The three of them, however, moved to the end: Alan Carr, Nick Mohammed, and David Olusoga. Comedian Alan Carr won The Celebrity Traitors finally, as he revealed in the last while, breaking down in tears:

"I am, and have always been a Traitor… I’m so sorry, it’s been tearing me apart."

BBC's The Celebrity Traitors finale details explored

In the final mission, the remaining contestants had to travel by steam train, retrieve five gold bars within 20 minutes, and escape before a (simulated) explosion, adding £20,000 to the prize pot.

They completed the mission, raising the prize money to about £87,500.

After this, Cat Burns was suspected by David, Joe, and Nick and was then banished and sent home.

Nick even became convinced that Joe was a traitor after hearing him apologize to Cat as she was leaving the room.

The remaining ones had to choose whether they wanted to end the game or keep it going.

Nick shared his suspicions about Joe to Alan and David, who agreed and banished him

Alan, David, and Nick decided they believed they were all faithful and decided to end the game.

But in the end, they got stunned when Alan revealed he had been a traitor the whole time to win the show.

Alan Carr completely broke down, surprising everyone because nobody ever suspected him of being a traitor, as he says that it has been tearing him apart.

His fellow finalists reacted with surprise and congratulations. Olusoga and Mohammed comforted him and told him,

"You did brilliantly. It's all right."

On the Uncloaked podcast later, David summed up why no one had ever really suspected him as he says:

"Alan could have come down to breakfast in a green cloak and I still wouldn't have thought he was a traitor. I was too busy laughing."

While Carr added:

"I did it! All that lying, all that treachery, it was worth it wasn’t it? What a roller-coaster! … I started this game a nervous wreck … I’m clearly a better liar and Traitor than I thought I was."

The BBC and production noted that the show peaked at around 12.6 million viewers per episode and was the most-watched celebrity edition so far.

The comedian's prize money would go to a children’s cancer charity, Neuroblastoma UK.

Before the final, Cat Burns, who was also a Traitor, said she did not believe she was a good liar, despite avoiding getting caught or suspected until the end of the series.

"I don’t think I am, though. I don’t think I am that great a liar. My mum watches me and she is like: ‘I can just tell that you are lying.’ But that’s the fun of the game isn’t it?"

While Joe Marler, who was banished in the final episode, said:

“Being in The Traitors final is way more stressful than playing for England… It hurts to be stabbed in the back last minute like that. Gutted.”

