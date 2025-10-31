Kim Kardashian’s Moon landing comment goes viral as NASA issues firm response on social media

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

​Kim Kardashian has gone viral after claiming that the 1969 Moon landing was fake. She made the comment in a new episode of her reality show The Kardashians, which quickly caught NASA’s attention.

What Kim Kardashian said on the show

In the episode, Kim was seen talking to actress Sarah Paulson about popular conspiracy theories. She told her,

“I think it was fake. I’ve seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Maybe we should find Buzz Aldrin.”

Kim also showed Paulson an interview she said was with astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was one of the first men to walk on the Moon. Reading from her phone, she said, “There was no scary moment because it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen.”

It isn’t clear which article or video Kim was referring to, or if those quotes were really from Aldrin.

Later, Kim added,

“I centre conspiracies all the time,” explaining that she often reads and talks about theories online.

NASA’s quick response

Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!



And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS.



We won the last space race and we will win this one too 🇺🇸🚀



🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/CkexEEPFSv — NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy (@SecDuffyNASA) October 30, 2025

NASA responded soon after the episode aired. Acting administrator Sean Duffy posted on social media saying,

“Yes, we’ve been to the Moon before… six times!”

He tagged Kim Kardashian in the post and reminded people about NASA’s current Moon program, Artemis, which plans to send astronauts back to the lunar surface. Duffy also wrote,

“We won the last space race and we will win this one too.”

The post quickly went viral. Many people praised NASA for responding in a calm but confident way.

Kim’s reply to NASA

After NASA’s post, Kim replied with a question about another trending space topic.

“Wait… what’s the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!???” she wrote, referring to the interstellar object 3I/Atlas, which scientists believe could be one of the oldest comets ever found.

Duffy later invited Kim to visit NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for the upcoming Artemis Moon launch, which is expected to take place in the next few years.

The Moon landing debate continues

Even after more than 50 years, some people still believe the Moon landing was staged. According to experts, social media has helped old conspiracy theories spread again.

The Institute of Physics said, “Every single argument claiming that NASA faked the Moon landings has been discredited.”

NASA also has clear proof that the Apollo missions were real, including photos, videos, and Moon rocks brought back to Earth. Scientists all over the world have studied those samples and confirmed they could only have come from the Moon.

NASA looks ahead

While old debates continue online, NASA is focused on its next big goal — returning to the Moon under the Artemis program. The mission will include the first woman and the first person of colour to walk on the lunar surface.

Kim Kardashian’s comment may have started a fun online moment, but NASA’s message was clear — the Moon landing happened, and the next one is already in the works.

