"I clearly have no poker face": The Celebrity Traitors' Tom Daley on his viral side-eye moment

Thomas Daley from The Celebrity Traitors (Image via Getty)

The Olympic diving star and the current season of The Celebrity Traitors, Tom Daley, has recently voiced his now-trending side-eye incident with another contestant, Kate Garraway, in the series.

The footage caught the attention of viewers and sparked discussion on social media about the candid suspicion and genuine reactions of Daley on the BBC reality series.

The Celebrity Traitors: Tom Daley’s Viral Moment







Tom Daley, in episode two, directed a pointed side-eye at Kate Garraway after she used the term flabbergasted on multiple occasions in response to the first on-screen murder. The appearance instantly appealed to the audience and became one of the most memorable thematic TV moments.

According to Digital Spy, Daley said:



"I had no idea that I had even given that much of a side-eye but I clearly have no poker face. It’s been funny to watch back. It wasn’t an intentional moment. ... The way she’d been acting I thought she’s definitely a traitor, she has to be."



Kate Garraway herself was unaware of the eye roll during filming, telling Good Morning Britain,



"You don't (know) until it goes out. So I didn't notice that. I was just flabbergasted."



Though Daley’s journey on The Celebrity Traitors was cut short when he became the second murder victim on the show, the experience left a strong impression on fans.

Reflecting on his early exit, Daley said:



"I was obviously gutted. ... I get FOMO you want to be able to see what happens and be there for it. But it was nice to be able to go back to my family a little bit earlier and not have to stay for the full three weeks."



The murder decision by the traitors was random from his perspective. He said,



"I thought I was going to get banished soon, as my name had been coming up, so it felt like it was a really random decision from the Traitors, but here we are."



Daley’s candidness extends beyond the side-eye moment. He told Digital Spy that he finds filming the show surreal at times, especially scenes like his shower moment:



"Very weird to film, but I have spent most of my time half naked diving off diving boards, then in the shower anyway, so it feels a bit more normal to me. I think those moments add to the campiness of the show, those pyjama scenes, those bedroom scenes, the reading a book, having a bath. I feel they add to the drama of the show so you have to be up for it. It is very weird and quite surreal, but it's also like… Obviously I was the one to strip off."



Daley quickly became part of a core group of loyal, faithful players alongside Stephen Fry and Clare Balding. Their alliance was central to the dynamics of trust and strategy in the show, with data analyst Bryce Millard noting on social media that "Clare Balding, Stephen Fry & Tom Daley now sit at the centre of almost every chat & decision flow."

More details on The Celebrity Traitors

BBC One also allows viewers to rewatch the entire drama of The Celebrity Traitors and streams a monthly episode on BBC iPlayer. Additionally, companion series The Traitors Uncloaked offers behind-the-scenes information on BBC Two.

The viral moment featuring Tom Daley's side-eye can be considered one of the unquestionable moments of this season, as it demonstrates the combination of genuine feelings and strategic tactics that define this celebrity reality show.

Overall, the emotional ups and tactical competition, which are characteristic of The Celebrity Traitors, are summarized in an open-mouthed moment by Tom Daley and his performance on the show. His viral side-eye was not merely a quick look, but the high level of suspicion and drama that drives this series.

Stay tuned for more updates.