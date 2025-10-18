Singles Will and Brittany say ‘I do’ in Married at First Sight Season 19's sneak peek

Will and Brittany from Married at First Sight (Image Via Instagram/@Peacock)

In a newly released sneak peek of Married at First Sight Season 19, singles Will and Brittany meet for the first time at the altar and exchange vows in the series’ signature wedding moment.

The preview, shared ahead of the new season, offers an emotional first look at the couple’s ceremony and their instant reactions as their marriage journey begins.

Married at First Sight: Will and Brittany’s Wedding Day

Will, 30, is a consultant who has spent years focused on his education and career and is now ready to find lasting love. Describing his past relationship struggles, Will said he hasn’t always been the best chooser of partners but sees Married at First Sight as his chance at true commitment.

His bride, Brittany, 29, is a strategic HR business partner who has dreamed of being a wife since childhood, but found her relationships had stalled around three months. After applying once before without being matched, Brittany welcomes this second chance at love and marriage.

On the wedding day, Brittany admitted to the cameras,

“I am moments away from meeting my husband, which is absolutely insane. When I walk down the aisle, the worst thing that could happen today is that he is disappointed in what he sees. I really hope that he likes what he sees.”

Nervous but hopeful, she continued,

“I’m hoping that he has just these beautiful eyes that I can gaze into and has muscles that maybe I can grab onto because who knows how I’m going to react.”

Will, who didn’t originally believe in love at first sight, found himself captivated upon seeing Brittany. After the ceremony, he shared in a private interview,

“I do believe that you can have someone’s eye or someone can catch your eye at first sight. And she has my eye — she also has me and my wedding ring.”

The couple exchanged heartfelt vows, with Brittany promising faithfulness, humor, and being her authentic self every day, while Will committed to loving her through both sunny and dreary days, emphasizing growth and a love “like an undying flame glowing in the night.”

After the exchange of vows and their first kiss as husband and wife, Will and Brittany celebrated with champagne and started to explore the worlds of one another - discussing work, life, and spending the distinctive time to get to know their spouse on the first date as husband and wife.

About Married at First Sight Season 19

Married at First Sight Season 19’s move to Peacock brings fresh energy to the franchise, with an Austin, Texas setting and 10 singles guided by relationship experts Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec.

The 14-episode season consists of 13 regular episodes plus a reunion special, culminating with the finale on November 20. The show follows couples as they marry strangers, honeymoon, and move in together, before deciding if their foundation is strong enough to continue or if they part ways.

The season promises new drama, milestones, and firsts — including the show’s first-ever pregnancy announcement — and a diverse cast of singles ready to take a leap of faith.

The tale of Will and Brittany is set as a tale of hope and heart as a model of the ethos of the social experiment that should put strangers together, in this case, saying “I do” in the quest for love.

The premiere of the season and the first four episodes of the series are available on October 23 only on Peacock, and every following week, new episodes are released on Thursday.

