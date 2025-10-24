Mother-daughter duo walks down the aisle while making history in Married at First Sight season 19 premiere

Married at First Sight (Image via Peacock)

Married at First Sight season 19 is marking a major milestone with its newest casting choice. Cast members Belynda and Jalyn broke conventional rules as they became the first mother-daughter pair to participate simultaneously.

As the new season premiered exclusively on Peacock, the big secret was unveiled at the altar moments.

The mother and daughter respectively married strangers through the expert-guided matching process on the show. Jalyn married Josh while Belynda is matched with Chad.

Belynda’s wedding aired in Episode 3 when viewers saw that her Married at First Sight journey began while her daughter, Jalyn, was being interviewed by show expert, Pastor Cal Roberson.

Pastor Roberson calls Belynda and asks her whether she would like to get married on the show, to which Belynda expressed her willingness as she admitted that she would love for somebody to match her professionally.

Belynda further stated,

“I want this to be the last time I have to meet somebody for the first time.”

Married at First Sight: Belynda shares an emotional moment with daughter Jalyn

Belynda was getting married the next day, but that did not mean that she would miss her daughter's wedding.

Belynda had an emotional moment as she was all teary-eyed when she saw her daughter in her wedding dress.

Belynda also took this moment to advise Jalyn to stay grounded in her own experience with marriage, as she said to Jalyn that she wants her to make her marriage better than what she has ever seen.Belynda further told Jalyn:

“Don't forget to always say what's on your mind. I just want you to be happy. And I want you to have the person that you need, the person that you haven't been able to find. Because I know you've been ready."

In an interview, seconds before walking down the aisle, Jalyn admitted to feeling nervous and how it is hitting faster and faster.

“This is really happening," Jalyn said in an interview, seconds before heading down the aisle. "I'm really about to get married to someone I don't know. Why am I getting more breathless?"

Belynda invites Josh to her wedding in Married at First Sight

After the wedding ceremony was over, Josh visited Jalyn's family as he asked for some advice on how to ensure a long-lasting connection with Jalyn.

Belynda welcomed Josh into the family and invited him to her wedding.

"I'm getting married, And I want to invite you because you're my new son-in-law."

While Josh is thrilled by the news, until Belynda makes the big revelation while leaving Josh pleasantly surprised,

“Also, I’m getting married at first sight as well.” The revelation, seen in the episode’s final moments, leaves both Josh and viewers stunned."

As Dr. Pia Holec explained in Episode 3, this is the first time in the history of the Married at First Sight U.S. franchise that a mother and daughter will be getting married at first sight in the same season.

Watch all the new episodes of Married at First Sight streaming on Thursdays exclusively on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.