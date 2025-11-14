"I don't want to feel like I'm just changing your life": Married at First Sight alum Jalyn talks to Josh about having different interests

Married at First Sight (Image via Peacock)

Married at First Sight season 19 finale is just around the corner, and viewers have been wondering whether alums Jalyn and Josh are still together or not. As viewers saw that Josh and Jalyn are still together ahead of Decision Day, the fate of their marriage remains uncertain until episode 13.

It is not known whether the two are still together, as MAFS cast members keep their social media profiles private to avoid any kind of spoilers throughout Season 19; however, followers have noticed that Josh and Jalyn don’t follow each other.

Jalyn assured Josh that no matter what happens on decision day, she thinks Josh is such an incredible person and believes that he deserves everything that he wants. Jalyn further expresses her feelings as she admits to being concerned that Josh can easily date someone with similar interests. In an interview with TODAY.com, Jalyn said,

“I think that that's where I get tripped up because it's like, I don't want to feel like I'm just changing your life and making you feel like you have to give up things you (want) to do and you can go find that with somebody else."

Married at First Sight: Are Josh and Jalyn still together?

While Josh and Jalyn did not seem to have any disagreements on the show till now, the two did realise that they have very different lifestyles.

However, they had a wedding ceremony, and Josh also decided that Jalyn would sign a post-up.

However, things took an unexpected turn in episode 8 when Jalyn made a shocking discovery about Josh lying about unfollowing his ex on social media. The show experts soon arrived and discussed the issue with the pair.

Josh also seemingly attends the Burning Man music festival regularly and has a community there. However, Jalyn was not quite keen on going, and the two tried to find a compromise there.

As the music festival approaches, Josh says he wouldn't want to go without his wife, which makes Jalyn happy. Josh said,

"I'll be completely honest with you, babe. I've literally already thought of myself at Burning Man without you and I already feel like it's not gonna be the same.”

Josh and Jalyn talk about attending the Burning Man event

While Josh decides not to go without Jalyn to the Burning Man concert, Jalyn later talks about how she feels about not going in a confessional video:

“I think Josh is really good at making me feel reassured but these are things that could potentially be easier said than done. You know, I could see myself spending forever with him. I think my biggest fear is he's just telling me what I want to hear so I just say yes by the end of this.”

Stay tuned for more updates.