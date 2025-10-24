Who is Josh From Married at First Sight Season 19? Details explored

Married at First Sight (Image via Peacock)

Married at First Sight season 19 premiered on Thursday, October 23, as the first four episodes aired exclusively on Peacock. One of the cast members this season is Josh, who is a self-made businessman who joined Married at First Sight Season 19.

As he describes, he values authenticity, humility and strong communication in relationships.

Josh started by working for a friend in the roofing industry, then took a huge leap of faith and built his own company, and has managed to grow his income from $40,000 to over $500,000 annually.

The 31-year-old contractor truly feels that he is ready for marriage as he marries Jalyn, who is a 27-year-old realtor, she who recently took a step back from dating after having a "turbulent experience."

As it is shown in the newly released trailer of Married at First Sight Season 19, viewers are introduced to the hopeful newlyweds as they say "I do" on their wedding days, while they express their excitement and nervousness about their journey ahead.

"I'm about to marry a stranger," one cast member is seen saying in the trailer, while another adds,

"I'm committing my life to someone I know nothing about. But I trust the experts to find something that I'm not finding."

Married at First Sight: What did Jalyn gift Josh?

Jalyn gifted Josh some pickleball equipment and pompoms. She also penned down a heartfelt letter that described how “she was his biggest champion and was excited for their life together.”

In Episode 1, Josh shared the following vows with Jalyn. As the wedding vow reads,

“As we stand here today, embarking on this extraordinary journey together, I promise to be patient and understanding as we navigate the ups and downs of married life. I may not know what the future holds, but I am certain with you by my side, it will be an extraordinary journey filled with love, laughter and countless memories. Here’s to us, to our love story, and to the beautiful possibilities that await, with all my heart, Joshua.”

Married at First Sight season 19: Meet the experts

Married at First Sight's fan-favourite experts Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr Pepper Schwartz, and Dr Pia Holec will all be returning to guide these newly married couples in Season 19.

Pastor Roberson has been a staple on the show since Married at First Sight Season 4. He has featured on other reality shows, including Honeymoon Island and Happily Ever After.

Dr Pepper Schwartz has been an expert on the show since season 1.

Dr Holec later joined the team of experts back in Season 15. Dr Holec is a psychotherapist and s*x therapist based in Chicago, Illinois. The Season 19 finale will premiere on November 20, along with a reunion episode the next day.

The new format comes after the one-episode-per-week premiere that Married at First Sight had for its first 18 seasons.

Watch episodes 1-4 of Married at First Sight Season 19 that are now streaming on Peacock. New episodes drop on Thursdays.