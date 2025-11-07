Married at First Sight season 19 couple unveils a positive pregnancy test

Married at First Sight (Image via Peacock)

Congratulations are in order as Married at First Sight couple Meghann and Derreck are unexpectedly expecting a baby. Meghann and Derreck expressed their happiness, shock, and nervousness about the pregnancy. The pregnancy announcement is a first for the USA franchise, as it has sparked considerable online fan reactions.

Earlier, Meghann shared that she had frozen her eggs before signing on for Married at First Sight, as she told the experts that she does want to have kids with the right person.

As viewers saw in Married at First Sight season 19, Episode 9, at the end of the episode, Meghann and Derreck were seen filming a self-recorded video as they made the big announcement. Derreck then shared the big news,

“I guess you took these two test and they both came back completely positive.”

Married at First Sight alum Meghann and Derreck made a big announcement

In Married at First Sight season 19, episode 9, Meghann and Derreck made a big announcement of the pregnancy as Derreck said,

“Where do we start? “We found out some pretty crazy news today, some little miraculous news, some unexpected news. I think we’re both nervous,” he said, as Meghann adds, “And shocked.”

Meghann further revealed that the pregnancy was completely unexpected, as she said that they were not trying, and wanted to make that completely known.

“We’ve got a lot to talk about now, because this changes pretty much everything for us,” Derreck continues, as Meghann agrees, “We’re shocked, scared and happy all at once. It’s pretty much every emotion all at once. This is going to make me grind and work hard and do whatever I can to support you, and I’m going to commit to doing whatever I can do to make you comfortable and happy and you know feel like this during this whole process.”

Married at First Sight’s Derrek and Meghann talk about having kids

Married at First Sight alum Derrek and Meghann had an argument when they talked about the idea of having kids. In episode 7, Meghann was seen telling her husband,

“Last night really f**king hurt me. That you feel like I don’t want children and then you decided to gaslight the s**t out of me.“ know I’m getting irritated, and I’m trying not to get irritated. But if you really know me, then you know how much I want to be a parent.”

While Meghann earlier acknowledged that she was getting agitated, Derrek said,

“When you get this defensive about it, that’s one of the reasons why I get concerned.”

He further explained that his hesitation to talk about it comes from the fear of Meghann’s reaction.

“You get set off, and it blows up into this thing and you storm out. That’s not fair to me."

Watch Married at First Sight season 19 streaming now on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.