Val Chmerkovskiy performs with Jenna and their son Rome in Dancing with the Stars holiday special

Dancing With the Stars included a moment that involved Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, and their son, Rome, appearing together on screen for the first time. This holiday special brought back all the Dancing with the Stars contestants.

Before the broadcast, the show’s official Instagram account had shared photos from the taping and told viewers not to miss the family segment, noting that the post invited audiences to watch Jenna, Val, and Rome perform together during the holiday celebration.

In the comments, Val had expressed that he felt grateful for the moment, while Jenna had said that the experience felt special to her.

Fans had also responded by saying they planned to watch the broadcast and were interested in the family’s appearance.

Information about the special had already been given during the Season 34 finale, when hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough explained that the holiday event would include several short features.

A network release had also described the special, stating that the ballroom would present holiday routines, musical acts, and greetings.

The episode aired on ABC and Disney+, with a next-day stream available on Hulu. The family segment appeared as one part of the overall program and was shown alongside other recorded pieces.

Val Chmerkovskiy’s role in the family segment of the Dancing with the Stars holiday special

The broadcast presented a segment that placed Val Chmerkovskiy at the center of a family appearance with Jenna Johnson and their son, Rome.

This segment marked the first time Val had taken part in a Dancing With the Stars production with his child.

The footage showed the three on the holiday set, where they recorded their contribution to the special.

The moment had first been revealed through the Instagram slideshow that promoted the episode. That post displayed images from the taping and stated,

“Don’t miss Jenna, Val, and little Rome perform together as a family during the DWTS Holiday Celebration.”

After it appeared online, Val added the comment, “So grateful for this moment,” and Jenna wrote, “Such a special moment.” These responses appeared directly under the post and gave viewers early confirmation of the family’s involvement.

In the broadcast, the segment functioned as a standalone feature without scoring, judging, or competitive elements.

It was one of several recorded moments included in the holiday program, allowing Val’s family appearance to exist as a distinct part of the episode.

Other performances featured in the holiday special

The holiday special also contained several additional segments that did not involve Val’s family.

The network release stated that the ballroom “comes alive with holiday magic,” outlining a format built around seasonal routines, musical acts, and short greetings.

These features were presented as non-competitive content arranged for the broadcast.

During the Season 34 finale, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough previewed the special and said that viewers would see professional dancers and Season 34 celebrities return for holiday-themed pieces.

The program also included a musical performance by Pentatonix, featuring Season 34 competitor Scott Hoying. Each performance appeared as its own segment within the episode.

The broadcast aired on December 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Hulu carried the next-day stream for viewers who preferred on-demand access.

These additional routines and musical elements formed the broader structure of the special and filled out the episode alongside the family segment.

The holiday event served as the first seasonal broadcast tied to the long-running series.

