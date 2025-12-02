BBC Studios looks to TikTok and YouTube strategy after Dancing with the Stars success

Zai Bennett (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars shaped much of the discussion when BBC Studios Productions boss Zai Bennett spoke on December 2 at Content London.

He said the latest season showed how a long-running format can reach new viewers when paired with TikTok and YouTube. Bennett noted that audience growth came from made-for-platform clips and casting choices that included high-visibility creators.

He explained that the company is now reviewing how its other shows might use similar approaches.

Bennett said BBC Studios is examining how it collaborates with the creator economy and how social platforms can coexist alongside traditional production.

He added that the studio operates many YouTube channels but that producing content for those spaces requires a different skill-set. According to Bennett, the goal is to understand how existing formats can adapt without assuming that teams can simply switch to short-form production.

During the session, he also spoke about recent structural changes, a new fact-ent development label, and investment plans for smaller indies.

Bennett said risk and return must be balanced, and that BBC Studios aims to support companies where creative bets can lead to measurable gains. He also referred to CIISA’s visits to several productions and said the studio continues to focus on workplace standards.

Bennett said the company is studying how the success of Dancing with the Stars can guide other formats. He explained that the season proved “our show should be perfect for something like TikTok,” quoting the earlier comment from EP Conrad Green.

Bennett added that short-form clips and talent with strong online followings brought in audiences who might not watch broadcast episodes.



He said, “I want us to be thinking about how we are working with the creator economy,” noting that TikTok and YouTube content now plays a role in shaping viewer habits.



Bennett also said the studio “can’t just flip into the right content for YouTube” because the process differs from traditional production.

The session highlighted that BBC Studios already manages dozens of YouTube channels, and Bennett said the team is examining how those operations can support future projects. He pointed to the need for new methods that allow formats to evolve while still fitting their broadcast identity.

He also confirmed that a new fact-ent label, led by Fernando de Jesus, has been created to widen development. Bennett said the focus is on clear strategies for growth as the studio decides where to invest and how to expand social-driven output.

Bennett said the studio is continuing work on industry standards through its support of CIISA. He noted that representatives from the organization had visited sets such as Blue Peter.

He said the feedback was positive, stating that they told the team, “We love what you’re doing.” Bennett added that maintaining safe environments is essential, especially after past misconduct issues on major shows.

He also discussed changes within the production group. He said the indie label Rebel Rebel has moved to a new partnership with Sony and rebranded as Rebel Minds Media.

Bennett said the studio remains open to investing in smaller companies as long as those investments allow BBC Studios to place “creative bets and exploit a return.” He said the aim is to avoid funding projects that deliver minimal margins and instead work across a range of risk levels.

Bennett explained that the studio continues to update its internal structure to match market needs. He said the goal is to develop shows that can work across broadcast, streaming, and digital platforms. He added that the approach is ongoing, with teams reviewing audience behavior and adjusting plans based on what formats can achieve over time.



