All Boston Blue cast's real-life partners explored as CBS airs the show

A scene from Boston Blue (Image via X/@CBS)

Boston Blue, created by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, is a spin-off of the Blue Blood series that premiered on CBS on October 17, 2025. The series follows NYPD detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) as he leaves the Big Apple and relocates to Boston.

After decades on the force in New York, transferring to the Boston PD is a big change for him, both professionally and personally. Similar to the original series, Boston Blue also has a powerful local law enforcement family at the center of the narrative. Danny’s new partner, Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), is part of the said family. The duo soon finds themselves entangled in complex cases, as the procedural crime drama kicks off.

Both Boston Blue and Blue Bloods highlight the importance of loyalty and family ties in the series, making the show stand apart from others in the genre. With the new Boston Blue cast and careers, the mind is likely to wander about how the actors balance their lives with their own partners in the real world. The following section thus explores the real-life romances of Boston Blue stars.

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy

Donnie Wahlberg, who portrayed Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods for 14 years, is reprising his role in the new spinoff Boston Blue. While Danny’s on-screen wife, Linda Reagan, died in a helicopter crash during season 8, Wahlberg’s real-life marriage to Jenny McCarthy remains strong. The couple met in 2012 on Watch What Happens Live, married in 2014, and have celebrated their love by renewing their vows every year since.

“I’ll round a corner, and I’m in sweatpants and my hair [undone] and no makeup, and then there’s the pastor and a violinist ... he’ll surprise me every year,” McCarthy shared the story during her appearance on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast in 2024. “Now we’re going on 10 years, so ... Ten vow renewals.”

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy share a blended family of three children — Wahlberg’s sons, Xavier and Elijah, from his previous marriage to Kimberly Fey, and McCarthy’s son, Evan, from her former marriage to actor-director John Asher. The couple resides in Illinois, where they own a five-bedroom Tudor-style home. Speaking to PEOPLE, they expressed gratitude for achieving their dream of a small-town family life, saying they’re thankful to share it with their kids.

Bridget Moynahan and Andrew Frankel



Bridget Moynahan, who portrayed Erin Reagan in Blue Bloods, reprises her role in the premiere episode of the spinoff Boston Blue. While Erin’s on-screen relationship with ex-husband Jack Boyle remains complicated, Moynahan’s real-life marriage to businessman Andrew Frankel is happily steady.

Married since 2015, Moynahan once described Frankel on The Rachael Ray Show as “the nicest guy ever” and “genuine, kind, and sensitive.” The couple shares a blended family — Moynahan has a son, Jack, with NFL legend Tom Brady, and Frankel has three sons from a prior relationship.

Ernie Hudson and Linda Kingsberg



Ernie Hudson, who portrays Reverend Edwin Peters on Boston Blue, has been married to his longtime wife, Linda Kingsberg, since 1985. Together, they share two sons, Andrew and Ross, while Hudson also has two older children from his first marriage to Jeannie Moore.

Although initially hesitant about remarrying, Hudson has openly shared that his deep love and connection with Kingsberg convinced him to leap, building a strong and lasting family life together.

He recalled, “We were together for about nine years before I finally decided, ‘We’re committed, so let’s just get married.’”

Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green

Sonequa Martin-Green plays Lena Silver, Danny’s new partner on Boston Blue, while in real life she is married to Kenric Green. The couple met during a theater production in 2009 and married in 2010. They also worked together on The Walking Dead, where Martin-Green portrayed Sasha Williams and Green played Scott. In 2025, they told PEOPLE that their 15-year marriage thrives because they recommit to each other daily, adapting and growing together through life’s changes.

“You’re marrying that person, but that's not who you're going to stay married to because that person is going to change and they're going to be completely different a year from now, five years from now, 10 years from now and so are you,” Martin-Green told.

Marcus Scribner and His Fiancée

Marcus Scribner, known for his roles on Black-ish and Grown-ish, joins Boston Blue as rookie cop Jonah Silver, marking a shift from comedy to drama. While he keeps his personal life private, Scribner has shared glimpses of a romantic relationship on Instagram. In August 2025, he posted a playful photo of his feet next to a woman wearing red cowgirl boots, captioned, “She said she wanted a cowboy.” Weeks later, in September, he appeared to hint at an engagement, posting a photo showing a woman’s hand adorned with a distinctive diamond ring.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and TV shows.