CBS confirms The Amazing Race will keep running strong amid the 2026 scripted shift

The Amazing Race remains a major element of CBS's primetime line-up when the network is getting ready to increase its scripted programming content in 2026.

The President of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, has confirmed that the endurance show will stay on CBS, together with Survivor and Big Brother.

This is in line with CBS's announcement of its intention to give more emphasis to the production of scripted shows such as Matlock, Elsbeth, and NCIS in the coming year.

Despite that shift, Reisenbach made it clear that the network’s major reality series are not being phased out.

In an interview with The Wrap, Reisenbach said CBS is “building the strongest lineup in the company’s history” while continuing to support its unscripted successes.

She added that The Amazing Race, which recently premiered its 38th season, will stay part of the schedule “for the foreseeable future.”

The show’s host, Phil Keoghan, also remains committed to leading the global competition, which is currently casting for season 39. The network’s consistent viewership and audience loyalty were key factors in maintaining the show’s position in CBS’s lineup.

CBS confirms future plans for The Amazing Race

Amy Reisenbach said CBS “does not see the shows going anywhere anytime soon,” referring to The Amazing Race, along with Survivor and Big Brother.

CBS Studio chief David Stapf added that the company’s strategy is to “look at the schedule not just in the immediate but far down the road.”

CBS is balancing both its scripted shows and its reality programs to reach different types of viewers.

The Amazing Race season 38, which includes contestants from Big Brother, is airing this fall. CBS also said that casting for season 39 has already started.

The show has been part of CBS’s schedule for more than 20 years and continues to perform well with its loyal audience.

Reisenbach emphasized that CBS is using its major sports coverage, such as NFL broadcasts, to bring audiences to both scripted and reality content.

“There’s so much great television out there right now,” she said. “This is our way of planting our flag and cutting through the noise.”

CBS executives highlighted that the show’s reliability and steady fan base have made it a consistent part of the network’s overall programming strategy.

Production updates and upcoming seasons of The Amazing Race

While The Amazing Race season 38 is now airing, CBS is already preparing for future seasons.

Casting for season 39 has started, and the network plans to keep filming on the same schedule as before. Phil Keoghan, who has hosted the show since it began, has said he has no plans to leave.

Other CBS reality hosts, including Jeff Probst from Survivor and Julie Chen Moonves from Big Brother, also plan to continue hosting their shows.

Reisenbach said CBS is “focused on stability” as the network deals with industry changes, such as smaller budgets and new viewing habits.

Stapf explained that CBS’s success comes from knowing “what audiences expect year after year.”

Both of them mentioned that The Amazing Race and other similar reality shows provide CBS with a solid foundation of well-known programs, as the network keeps on adding more scripted content.

Besides the production of The Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother are also going on, and it has already been announced that there will be a 50th season of Survivor next year.

CBS announced that these programs would be maintained in their regular primetime slots. As The Amazing Race keeps on going with fresh seasons, it is still at the center of CBS's entertainment portfolio and one of the most brand-recognized competition series.

