Tucker and Eric fall behind in Greece and are sent home on The Amazing Race

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38 continued with its latest episode, which aired on November 26, 2025. This leg followed six remaining teams as they traveled to Athens, Greece, where a Live Double U-Turn Vote changed the pace of the race.

The episode focused on the pressures of completing two Detours, handling navigation delays, and finishing a detailed Roadblock task.

Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers entered this leg as one of the stronger teams in earlier episodes, but they faced a shift in momentum once the votes placed them at a disadvantage. A required performance of both Detours put them behind, and the Roadblock involving the Greek alphabet increased the time gap.

The leg also showed how team decisions on the road affected placement. Some teams stayed in their cars during traffic, while others chose to run to the Pit Stop. These choices became important as the final results came down to seconds.

When Tucker and Eric reached the mat, host Phil Keoghan confirmed their elimination. Their departure reduced the remaining field and marked a key point in the race as it moved toward the final legs.

Tucker and Eric face the double U-Turn in The Amazing Race

The episode opened with Phil Keoghan announcing a Live Double U-Turn Vote, which required teams to publicly select two pairs who needed to complete both Detours. Tucker and Eric received the highest number of votes and became one of the teams assigned the extra tasks.

During the vote, Phil stated, “Every team must choose two teams, and the results are final.” Tucker reacted by saying, “We’ll keep going no matter what,” signaling their intent to continue without delay.

After the vote, the teams moved into the Detours, which required quick decisions and steady teamwork. Tucker and Eric completed both tasks, including one that involved assembling detailed pieces and another that required navigating a cultural activity.

Their progress was steady, but the additional workload placed them behind Kyland and Taylor and the Bains brothers, both of whom faced the same U-Turn.

The vote also influenced the strategy of other racers. Some teams openly discussed why they chose Tucker and Eric, while others mentioned they were voting based on race strength. Eric noted during the Detour, “We just have to stay focused on each step,” as they tried to reduce the time lost from the vote.

The roadblock and elimination at the pit stop in The Amazing Race

The Roadblock required one team member to memorize and recite the Greek alphabet. Tucker chose to perform the task. The instructions from Phil stated, “You must repeat the full Greek alphabet correctly to receive your clue.”

Tucker attempted the task multiple times, and after his ninth attempt, he said, “I know this, I just need one more try.” He finally passed on his tenth attempt, but the delay allowed Kyland and Taylor to leave ahead of them.

Both teams then faced heavy city traffic. Kyland and Taylor remained in their car, believing it was the safer choice. Tucker and Eric decided to get out and run to the Pit Stop, thinking it would save time. Their choice did not help them regain the lead. When they arrived at the mat, Phil informed them they were the last team to check in and had been eliminated.

The moment marked the end of their run, which had included strong performances in earlier legs. Their exit tightened the field as the race moved closer to its final stages, leaving the remaining teams to continue competing through the final countries and tasks ahead.

Stay tuned for more updates.