When will The Kardashians season 7 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner (Image Via Getty)

The eagerly anticipated seventh season of The Kardashians will bring the reality television royalty back.

The Kardashians will telecast on Thursday, October 23, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+ in the US and in other countries.

The Kardashian-Jenner family gained popularity with the reality program Keeping Up with the Kardashians

For 20 seasons Keeping Up with the Kardashians was broadcast on E! In 2022, they switched to Hulu and rebranded their reality show as The Kardashians.

Now the show’s seventh instalment is here, which promises more drama, action, and some familiar faces returning.

The Kardashians season 7: Teaser, returning cast, and more







Season 6 of the series concluded in April 2025, which saw Kim celebrate her 44th birthday and Khloe launch a new perfume.

According to TV Insider on October 16, 2025, the last season featured events that took place at the end of 2024.

So, the next season will start from the beginning of the year 2025.

The official trailer for The Kardashians season 7 was released on October 1, 2025, and its synopsis on YouTube reads:



“ The Kardashian-Jenner are back, and it feels like old times! Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie are diving head-first into the drama, the hustle and the heart. They must revisit their past as they chase passions that push them further than ever before. Through unforgettable moments and deeply personal challenges, the family continues to evolve and redefine their legacy.”



The teaser starts with Kim saying:

“ Don’t we want to see the craziness?”

The scene changes to Kim testifying in the court in regard to the Paris robbery case. But she is seen arguing with Kris who does not want her to wear a lot of diamonds to the court.

Kim brushes her off and states she will be what she wants to be.

Khloe and Kylie are introduced in the sneak peek, expressing their excitement over the upcoming season.

Kourtney is travelling along with her husband, Travis. The trailer shows the duo walking on the road with their son Rocky, whose face is yet to be revealed to the public.

Season 7 of The Kardashians will also witness the comeback of some familiar faces after a very long time. Scott Disick and Robert Kardashian Jr. will be making an appearance in the upcoming season.

Robert Kardashian was last seen in 2016 on the reality show, Rob and Chyna. He has stayed out of public life ever since but has made regular virtual appearances on the show.

The trailer also showed the return of Caitlyn Jenner to the show. Kylie admitted that her mom is having a hard time inviting her father to the family gatherings, but she wants him to be included in such things.

The teaser further takes us to the drama between Kourtney and Khloe, where the former accuses Khloe of doomscrolling.

We also see a lot of behind-the-scenes from the show All’s Fair.

The trailer also reveals that investigators have shared that Kim’s life is in danger.

The family also bid adieu to the family home, where much of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was shot.

The family is emotional and recalls all that they have witnessed in that house.

The Kardashians season 7 is produced by Ben Winston, Danielle King, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and Erin Foye.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are also the executive producers for the show.

