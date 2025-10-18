Who is Drew Barrymore? Everything to know about the actress as she wins Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host at the 2025 Daytime Awards

Drew Barrymore, wins the Daytime Emmy for her talk show (Image via Instagram/ @thedrewbarrymoreshow)

Drew Barrymore is an actress and a talk show host who recently bagged an award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards. Her journey began in the blinding spotlight of Hollywood, as she was born into show business royalty in Culver City, California.

Drew’s father, John Drew Barrymore, was part of the venerable acting dynasty fronted by Maurice Barrymore and Georgiana Barrymore, along with their legendary children: Lionel Barrymore, Ethel Barrymore, and John Barrymore.

Here’s everything to know about Drew Barrymore and her recent win at the Daytime Emmy 2025

Drew Barrymore is an American actress born on February 22, 1975, in Culver City, California, USA. She is the daughter of John Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore, while John is a famous American film actor, Jaid was also a famous actress and writer, who hailed from Germany.

Born into a film family, Drew had easy access to the industry. She started her career at just six years old, starring in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) by the legendary writer and director Steven Spielberg. Her role in the blockbuster film defined her career and what came next.

Drew quickly gained wide recognition, post her fame as a child artist, and further starred in several movies as a young adult in her early twenties, namely Poison Ivy (1992), Guncrazy (1992), Doppelganger (1993), and - befittingly - Bad Girls (1994), and many more.

In the early 200s, Drew Barrymore also starred in several rom-coms, which paved her way for a new generation and a new category of audience. While also giving the fans some of her famous quotes, like:

"I miss the days when you had one phone number and one answering machine and that one answering machine has one cassette tape and that one cassette tape either had a message from a guy or it didn't. And now you just have to go around checking all these different portals just to get rejected by seven different technologies. It's exhausting," from the film He's Just Not That Into You (2009).

She was also a part of several other entertainment projects like 50 First Dates, Never Benn Kissed, Far from Home, Wishful Thinking, A Conspiracy of Love, Ever After: A Cinderella Story, and more.

Over the years, Drew Barrymore has won several awards for her acting skills. She has won awards like the Golden Globes in 2010 for Grey Gardens. She also won the Kids' Choice Award and the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, & Horror Films in 1999 for Ever After: A Cinderella Story. She has won other awards like GLAAD, People’s Choice, MTV, and many more.

As for Drew’s personal life, she has been married three times, all ended in divorce.

She first got married to Jeremy Thomas in 1994, and shortly after that, in 1995, they got divorced. Drew Barrymore then got married to Tom Green in 2001. Shortly after that, in 2002, they filed for a divorce.

Finally, in 2012, she got married to Will Kopelman, with whom she has two kids, Olive Kopelman and Frankie Kopelman. However, due to unknown reasons, the couple got divorced in 2016.

In September 2020, she launched The Drew Barrymore Show (a CBS Media Ventures program). The rough timing right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic actually worked in her favor.