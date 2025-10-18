Daytime Emmy Winners 2025: See the complete list of 52nd Daytime Award winners

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Adam Sharp, Deborah Norville and Terry O'Reilly attends 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on October 17, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place last night, on October 17, 2025, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, with Mario Lopez handling the hosting duties.

It was a huge night for General Hospital. The long-running soap was the undisputed champion, snagging seven wins, including the major trophy for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series.

The individual acting awards were shared between two soap heavyweights: Nancy Lee Grahn got a win for General Hospital, and Paul Telfer took home a prize for his work on Days of Our Lives.

An amazing moment came when Lisa Yamada, who portrays Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful, became the very first winner of a new category that was introduced this year: the Outstanding Emerging Talent category.

On the other hand, outside of the drama award, Drew Barrymore was recognized as Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. The legendary naturalist Sir David Attenborough was honored as Outstanding Daytime Personality (Non-Daily) for Secret Lives of Orangutans.

The evening also gave a heartfelt shout-out to Days of Our Lives as it celebrated an incredible 60 years on air, talk about staying power! Finally, the ceremony paid tribute to veteran journalist Deborah Norville, presenting her with the well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here’s the complete list of the Daytime Emmy Awards Winners for 2025

Award for Drama Series Categories at the Daytime Emmy

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series:

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress:

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor:

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress:

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor:

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series:

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series:

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series:

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series:

General Hospital (ABC)

Awards for Talk Show and Culinary Categories at the Daytime Emmy

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series:

Live with Kelly and Mark (Disney Entertainment Distribution)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host:

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Media Ventures)

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series:

Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network)

Outstanding Culinary Host:

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network)

Awards for Other Key Categories at the Daytime Emmy

Outstanding Entertainment News Series:

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily:

Sir David Attenborough, Secret Lives of Orangutans (Netflix)

Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program:

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse (Magnolia Network)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program:

Hot Bench (CBS Media Ventures)

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program:

Black Barbie (Netflix)