"I am absolutely a beast at what I do:" On Brand with Jimmy Fallon spotlights Dallas native Mahiri Takai

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon contestant Mahiri Takai (Image via NBC)

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon contestant Mahiri Takai is shining bright and making headlines on NBC's marketing-based reality competition series.

Premiered on September 30, 2025, the show is hosted by Tonight Show fame Jimmy Fallon and marketing specialist Bozoma Saint John as Chief Marketing Officer. It features 10 contestants, called everyday Americans, competing in challenges to create the best marketing campaigns for major brands.

The one who reaches till the end and emerges as the winner of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon would earn the title Innovator of the Year and a $100,000 prize.

One of the contestants is the designer and branding expert Mahiri Takai, who has gained limelight for doing well on the show. The Dallas native said on the premiere of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon,

"When the dictionary identifies an entrepreneur, it’s me that they’re talking about. I am an author. I worked in fashion for 14 years. I am absolutely a beast at what I do."

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon contestant Mahiri Takai details explored

Takai is described by NBS as a former pastor turned design and branding guru. A father of two who runs a digital media agency in Dallas, Mahiri is the founder of Men's Fashion Week Dallas, which has been conducted for 10 years.

He has now joined the NBC reality series to further ignite his career in the marketing and business industry.

In the third episode, Takai showcased his creative prowess by winning the Marshalls campaign challenge. He developed a marketing strategy that resonated with the judges, earning him his first victory on the show. This win highlighted his ability to blend fashion insights with effective branding techniques.

The fifth episode presented a high-stakes challenge: creating a Super Bowl commercial for Captain Morgan. Takai collaborated with fellow contestants to develop a campaign that adhered to strict advertising guidelines while aiming to captivate the Super Bowl audience.

In the sixth episode, the contestants were tasked with reimagining the Pillsbury Doughboy's brand. Takai proposed an interactive factory activation that combined virtual and in-person experiences, allowing consumers to engage with the brand in innovative ways.

While his idea was well-received, the challenge was ultimately won by Pyper Bleu, whose family-friendly approach aligned closely with the brand's image.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon's each episode would require the contestants to work for a major brand, creating their marketing campaign,s including everything from creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise.

Everyone will pitch their ideas, with only the best ideas moving forward, and get the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage after each episode.

NBC describes the show:

"All the creatives will truly need to flex their innovative muscles to turn the unfinished into the unforgettable. The only rule? The best idea wins."

Jimmy Fallon said in a statement ahead of the show's release, expressing his excitement for the show and love for marketing, saying:

"I love branding, I love marketing, I love the world of advertising, and I think there are a lot of people out there who do as well. This show lets the audience and our contestants get a peek behind the curtain of how campaigns for some of the biggest brands come together and what goes into making them. It's exciting."

