General Hospital spoilers: Sidwell wields power, Britt hits rock bottom, and Molly-Cody tension heats up

General Hospital viewers are in for an exciting episode on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Spoilers show that tension is rising as Sidwell strengthens his control over Port Charles. At the same time, Team Sidwell is dealing with problems within its ranks, and Britt struggles to cope after witnessing a shocking murder, leaving fans curious about what will happen next.

As the stories unfold, Britt turns to drinking to ease her pain, while Jordan tries to handle her tricky position on Sidwell’s team. Meanwhile, the tension between Molly and Cody could lead to confusion as feelings grow stronger. Viewers can also expect surprising twists that challenge loyalties, push characters to their limits, and raise the stakes throughout Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on December 4, 2025

Sidwell’s power move

Jezz Sidwell’s reign of terror in Port Charles keeps getting worse. Earlier, he killed Dalton and hid the body in Laura’s car, even pretending to be Jason in a creepy act. On December 4, Sidwell continues to show his power, possibly going after Laura as he uses his latest secret to his advantage.

Since Laura is staying quiet and letting Sonny and Jason handle things, she could end up trapped, and Sidwell’s reach might spread to new victims. Fans can expect careful, calculated moves as Sidwell’s dangerous control grows even stronger.

Britt hits rock bottom

Britt’s life has taken a serious turn for the worse. After seeing Dalton’s murder and being forced to obey Sidwell because he controls her medication, she is overwhelmed with despair. On Thursday, Britt tries to numb her pain, possibly drinking more than she should.

With all her secrets weighing on her, it’s unclear if she will find someone to talk to, but Jason might be the person who can help her. The episode will give fans a closer look at how Britt is falling apart emotionally.

Jordan offers reassurances

Jordan’s loyalties are still uncertain as she deals with life on Team Sidwell. Even though she seems to enjoy the benefits, she is suddenly asked to offer reassurances, possibly about Curtis and the secrets he might be keeping, or to show she supports Sidwell’s plans.

Her position is tricky, and tension could rise as she tries to balance her own morals with the need to gather information. Thursday’s episode focuses on her struggle to stay in control while facing Sidwell’s manipulations.

Molly and Cody’s tension

Molly is trying to deal with family problems, work, and her growing feelings for Cody all at once. The two have often held back from acting on their attraction, which causes frustration and confusion.

On December 4, the tension between them could finally flare up, adding more emotion to the episode. Fans can expect close and possibly awkward moments as Molly tries to handle her feelings while keeping up with her daily life.

Port Charles also faces power struggles, emotional conflicts, and secrets that are about to come out. Characters must make tough choices that test trust and loyalty. The episode promises suspense, drama, and strong emotions, keeping viewers glued to the screen and eager to see what happens next.

