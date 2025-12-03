Dust Bunny: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Bryan Fuller and Sigourney Weaver attend the premiere of "Dust Bunny" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 08, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Dust Bunny is an American horror thriller film written and directed by Bryan Fuller in his feature film directorial debut. It stars Mads Mikkelsen and Sophie Sloan as the main cast. The film narrates the story of an eight-year-old girl who asks her hitman neighbor to kill the monster under her bed.

This is the first collaboration of Bryan Fuller and Mads Mikkelsen since Hannibal. The writer/director again seeks to accumulate the audience by bringing exceptional performance from the fantasy-driven world to the real one.

As the official tagline of the movie quotes:

"Sometimes there really are monsters under your bed."

Release date for Dust Bunny

Don’t be scared of your imagination. From the monstrous mind of Bryan Fuller, #DustBunny is only in theaters December 12. pic.twitter.com/bgfnzgOowX — Roadside Attractions (@roadsidetweets) November 13, 2025

Dust Bunny is all set to get its theatrical release on December 12, 2025, in the United States.

Although, the film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2025.

Meet the cast of Dust Bunny

The exceptional cast of Dust Bunny is not vast but effective in terms of many attributes. Mad Mikkelsen is shown as the neighbor, a rigid hitman who lives beside the co-star Aurora, played by Sophie Sloan. The debut child actor plays a small girl who believes in monsters and a fantasy world. Sigourney Weaver, a cunning killer hell-bent on a mission, is another major addition to the cast, appearing throughout the movie.

Writer Bryan Fuller's directional debut also features the amazing performance of a child actor, who showcases childhood nightmares. On the other hand, Mads' character can be seen as having a calm and composed aura, getting entangled in the fantasy world of Aurora.

Additional cast members include David Dastmalchian and Rebecca Henderson, who are shown as rival killers/hitmen. Also, Sheila Atim is portrayed as a social service worker.

What is Dust Bunny really about?

The story premise from the trailers reveals that an eight-year-old girl gets terrified as her parents are consumed by a monster living under the bed. She tries to ask for the help of a neighbor living behind her apartment in 5B. The neighbor, actually a sleek hitman, takes her fright as a child's imagination. The hitman, played by Mads Mikkelsen, tends to believe that her parents were killed in crossfire as other assassins were trying to kill him only.

As the story progresses, three-time Academy Award-nominated actress Sigourney Weaver comes into play. She's supposed to be the handler of the hitman bonding with Aurora. She also believes that the kid's parents were murdered by other rival assassins hoping to kill the resident of 5B. Her crisp and cruel performance makes the fantasy plot more entertaining as we move further in the film.

Now the hitman must fight the demons in real life as well as the child's nightmares. The whole journey is graciously and mysteriously filmed by the writer of Hannibal. Whether Mads' character survives the fight or defeats the monster whom Aurora is paying him to kill is the question worth watching for.

Dust Bunny releases on limited screens on December 12, 2025, in the United States.