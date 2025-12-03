“It Hasn't Been Thriving": Vanderpump Rules alum Lisa Vanderpump gives an update about the financial situation of SUR

Vanderpump Rules (Image via Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules season 12 reboot premiered,Tuesday, on December 2 at 9 pm ET/PT exclusively on Bravo. Viewers can stream the next day on Peacock.

In the very first episode, Lisa talks about her business and how she will try to save SUR from crumbling. As two newcomers were caught drinking during their job hours, Lisa expressed her anger.

While talking about the highly anticipated season, Lisa Vanderpump also talked about a few challenges that SUR has been facing, as she admitted, saying,

“It Hasn't Been Thriving"

Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump talks about saving SUR

While talking about the financial condition of SUR and the ongoing issues, the Bravo star said,

“Restaurant costs are up. Many restaurants close down. Four in the last week have closed down. Nobody is surviving this s—t. This is survival of the fittest. West Hollywood was the center of the nightlife in Los Angeles. But since COVID, it never seemed to recover. SUR has survived, but it hasn’t been thriving.”

However, despite the given circumstances, Lisa is determined to not let this business go as she said in the confessional clip,

“I already made the decision to say goodbye to one baby. I’m not gonna do it again.”

Lisa soon called Marcus out for drinking alsohol during work as she told Marcus,

"I am not happy with you at all. And you know what the worst thing about it is? Is that here you are training somebody that I think is going to be part of the team and you know how you’re training him? You’re training him to get s—t-faced like you.“Have a really good think about it, because let me tell you, I don’t want to speak to you anymore."

Lisa Vanderpump talks about the importance of staffers at SUR

The Bravo reboot show has welcomed a new shift of SUR staff members and bartenders, Lisa pointed out that her staff is pivotal to SUR financial success.

“SUR has been in business for 20 years,” she explained during the Dec. 2 premiere. “One of the reasons we’ve lasted as long as we have is the high expectations for the food, and the ambiance. But without a vibrant staff, it wouldn’t be SUR.”

The reboot was announced in November 2024 as the statement called the brand new cast “close knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors.”

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Lisa Vanderpump pointed out how when one has a restaurant, especially in Hollywood, “with a revolving door of beautiful people who are all kinds of normally rather large personalities because they come to Hollywood for a reason, it's always complicated.”

The television personality pointed out how it going be very different with the new young minxes when they get to work, but they will also see a few very interesting characters. She further said,

“As I say, it's a show we could have shot 12 months of the year."

Stay tuned for more updates.