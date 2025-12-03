Now You See Me: Now You Don't soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

The return of the Four Horsemen arrives with plenty of flash, illusion, and attitude, and the soundtrack for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t plays a major part in shaping that vibe. The third film in the franchise drops audiences back into a world where showmanship and crime blend with cinematic flair, and the music, both the needle drops and the original score, helps bring that world to life.

The story follows J. Daniel Atlas as he unexpectedly recruits a new trio of young illusionists to infiltrate the world of Veronika Vanderberg, a diamond mogul entangled in money laundering operations. As the plot escalates, the returning Horsemen reunite to confront a powerful adversary whose reach extends far beyond the stage.

If you're trying to track every song featured in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, you’ll find the full breakdown here.

All songs and score featured in the film

The soundtrack for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t includes a mix of Brian Tyler’s original score, continuing the musical identity he built in the first two films, as well as new tracks from pop artists that accompany the film’s biggest showpieces and heists.

Below is the complete list of songs featured in the movie, including needle drops used in key scenes:

Songs from Various artists:

Diamond - Angelina Jordan

Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

- Lady Gaga What Do We Ever Really Know? - Balu Brigada

- Balu Brigada Lucky - Reneé Rapp (released as a standalone single ahead of the film)

Songs featuring in the trailer:

Get On The Good Foot – Pt. 1 & 2 - James Brown

- James Brown It’s Tricky - Run-D.M.C.

Alongside these curated tracks, the film features a full original score composed by Brian Tyler. The score album, released by Lakeshore Records, contains the following tracks:

Brian Tyler’s official score tracklist:

Now You Don’t

Now You See Me

Upstaged

Through the Looking Glass

One Night Only

Photoshoot

Upstage Boogie

Even the Rooms Are Tricks

The Great Escape

Life of Magic and Mystery

The Pickup

A Twist in the Tail

Priceless

Projections

Who Nose

Inversion

The Horsemen Return

Up Is Down, Left Is Right

Room Service

The Vandenberg Family

History Lesson

Every Good Trick Has a Twist

Shoot the Car

The Principles of Escape

The Eye Always Watches

What is Now You See Me: Now You Don’t all about?

The synopsis for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, as per its official website, reads:

“The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film.”

The cast for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t sees most of the members from previous instalments returning, including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman, while introducing a younger generation of illusionists played by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt. Rosamund Pike joins as the film’s new antagonist.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released in theaters on November 14, 2025, in the United States. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed approximately $187 million worldwide. A sequel is already in development at Lionsgate.

Whether it’s the high-energy needle drops, Brian Tyler’s sleek score, or the flashy trailer tracks that set the tone long before the movie hits theaters, the soundtrack to Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is a major part of the franchise’s identity.