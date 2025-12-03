Now You See Me: Now You Don't soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

The return of the Four Horsemen arrives with plenty of flash, illusion, and attitude, and the soundtrack for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t plays a major part in shaping that vibe. The third film in the franchise drops audiences back into a world where showmanship and crime blend with cinematic flair, and the music, both the needle drops and the original score, helps bring that world to life.
The story follows J. Daniel Atlas as he unexpectedly recruits a new trio of young illusionists to infiltrate the world of Veronika Vanderberg, a diamond mogul entangled in money laundering operations. As the plot escalates, the returning Horsemen reunite to confront a powerful adversary whose reach extends far beyond the stage.
If you're trying to track every song featured in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, you’ll find the full breakdown here.
The soundtrack for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t includes a mix of Brian Tyler’s original score, continuing the musical identity he built in the first two films, as well as new tracks from pop artists that accompany the film’s biggest showpieces and heists.
Below is the complete list of songs featured in the movie, including needle drops used in key scenes:
Alongside these curated tracks, the film features a full original score composed by Brian Tyler. The score album, released by Lakeshore Records, contains the following tracks:
The synopsis for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, as per its official website, reads:
“The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film.”
The cast for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t sees most of the members from previous instalments returning, including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman, while introducing a younger generation of illusionists played by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt. Rosamund Pike joins as the film’s new antagonist.
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released in theaters on November 14, 2025, in the United States. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed approximately $187 million worldwide. A sequel is already in development at Lionsgate.
Whether it’s the high-energy needle drops, Brian Tyler’s sleek score, or the flashy trailer tracks that set the tone long before the movie hits theaters, the soundtrack to Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is a major part of the franchise’s identity.
