Is there a post-credits scene in Now You See Me: Now You Don't? Details analyzed

Rosamund Pike and Jesse Eisenberg in Now You See Me: Now You Don't (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Lionsgate Movies)

The Now You See Me franchise returns with its third film, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, released worldwide on November 14, 2025. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the movie brings back the original Four Horsemen: Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel Atlas, Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney, Dave Franco as Jack Wilder and Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves.

New cast members include Justice Smith as Charlie, Dominic Sessa as Bosco Leroy, Ariana Greenblatt as June, and Rosamund Pike as diamond heiress Veronika Vanderberg.

One key question for fans: Does the film include a post-credits scene? Yes, it features a brief post-credits scene that teases the franchise's future. In a video, Dylan appears and declares that the Eye has plans for all three of the new members.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t follows the Horsemen teaming up with three young magicians to steal a priceless diamond from a criminal empire. The heist uncovers family secrets and a revenge plot tied to Veronika’s past.

The first film debuted in 2013, directed by Louis Leterrier, and the sequel arrived in 2016. This third entry took nearly ten years to reach theatres.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t includes a post-credits scene, breaking slightly from the franchise's tradition of skipping such tags in theatres. The first two films had no theatrical post-credits scenes, although the original film added a minor mid-credits clip in its home video version.

Here, after the credits roll, a video message from the Eye appears. Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo), absent from the main story due to a failed Russia job that left him imprisoned, welcomes the new trio—Charlie, Bosco, and June, who join the group. He hints at bigger plans ahead for the expanded team.

This short scene sets up Now You See Me 4, confirmed in development earlier in 2025 with Fleischer directing. It ties into the film's ending, where the Horsemen learn they were pawns in the young magicians' scheme without revealing major spoilers.

Fans should stay seated for this quick payoff, which runs under a minute and focuses on franchise expansion rather than plot twists.

What is Now You See Me: Now You Don't about?

The official trailer shows the Horsemen reuniting in Paris for a high-stakes diamond theft. Quick cuts highlight illusions, car chases, and a warped mansion used by the secret society The Eye. Charlie, Bosco, and June are introduced as skilled recruits. Veronika Vanderberg is the primary target, operating a diamond business allegedly linked to money laundering. The heist centres on the Heart Diamond, a legendary gem.

The plot involves misdirection, with the young trio pulling strings behind the scenes. The trailer avoids major spoilers but hints at betrayal and the complexities of family ties. The film runs approximately two hours and focuses on practical magic effects rather than CGI.

In the full story, Charlie's revenge drives the con: as Veronika's half-brother, he exposes her crimes after she caused his mother's death. A plot hole includes her failure to recognise him earlier—it is chalked up to classic misdirection, keeping her eyes on the Horsemen.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is now in theaters. No online streaming date has been released yet.

