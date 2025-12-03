“Some big hits early on” - Karl Urban drops hints about major twists in The Boys season 5 episode 1

Karl Urban warns that The Boys Season 5 opens with high stakes and brutal twists.

The Boys season 5 is the most anticipated season finale, and the wait is over. The excitement just grew after actor Karl Urban previewed a dramatic opening to the final season. Regarding the premiere, Urban stated that viewers should get ready for "big hits early on," implying that there will be significant plot twists, emotional shocks, and perhaps even character deaths in the first episode. As the series nears its penultimate chapter, these teases have boosted expectations for a gruesome, fast-paced, and spectacular ending.

Karl Urban Teases Major Twists in The Boys Season 5 Episode 1

The tone of the upcoming premiere has been revealed to fans for the first time thanks to Karl Urban. According to ScreenRant, Urban said that The Boys season 5 will not waste time developing suspense—instead, it will catapult viewers directly into mayhem. His remark regarding "big hits early on" raises the possibility that the season's opening episode may either introduce dramatic turning points that completely alter the plot or eliminate significant characters.

Urban stated,



“I think the real thing to look out for in season 5 on an emotional level, as far as the characters go, and your attachments to characters, there’s going to be some big hits early on in the very first episode. That’s probably what is going to make you realize, ‘Oh, this shit is for real.’ The stakes couldn’t be higher, and anybody’s fair game.”

Urban, known for portraying Billy Butcher’s brutal drive and emotional disintegration, hinted that the stakes had never been higher. His choice of words signals that nothing—and no one—is safe as the program approaches the final confrontation between Butcher and Homelander. An intense sense of suspense is created by the mix of fan theories, unresolved tensions, and Urban's warning.

What Does This Mean for The Boys Season 5?

With The Boys season 5 officially wrapping out the franchise, the stakes are inevitably higher than ever. According to Urban's remarks, the first episode will set the tone for a season full of cruel turns, heartbreaking tragedies, and unchangeable outcomes.

As Butcher falls deeper owing to his illness, and Homelander gets more unstable and powerful, the series is preparing for a final clash that will undoubtedly cost countless lives. The emotional consequences, according to Urban, will hit just as hard as the action.

If there’s one conclusion from Karl Urban’s warning, it’s this: Season 5 will not hold back. Fans should brace themselves, because the ending of The Boys is going to be explosive – starting from the very first minute.



