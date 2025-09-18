“I just showed people the series finale” - Creator Eric Kripke on how Gen V season 2 sets up the The Boys season 5 as he films prequel Vought Rising

Gen V season 2, which premiered its three episodes on September 17, 2025, will set the plot for The Boys season 5. Both shows are a part of the same world, and according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, the new season of Gen V happens between Seasons 4 and 5 of The Boys and will help prepare for the show’s final episodes.

The connection between the two shows was clear in Gen V Season 1 and The Boys Season 4, and this time again, the showrunner has created a bridge between the two shows. Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas hinted that the last episodes will include some team-ups that connect to The Boys.

Another prequel show, Vought Rising, is also on the way, so the world of the story is expanding. Creator Eric Kripke spoke to The Hollywood Reporter during the show’s L. A premiere where he shared how the end of Gen V Season 2 will likely set up the fifth and final season of The Boys.

He said,

“As season four of The Boys ended, Homelander sort of took over the country, so this is really the audience’s first glimpse of how the world has changed. Gen V season 2 really picks up the world from where Boys season four ended. You see how it evolves, you see what Starlight’s new role is, for example; where Stan Edgar is, where Sage is and where The Deep is — he’s somewhere stupid because that’s where The Deep goes. So we get to play with these characters and sort of position them on the chess board where we need them, so that when season five begins they’re where we need them to be.”

Jaz Sinclair, who plays Marie Moreau, is hoping to be a part of The Boys season 5

Jaz Sincliar (Marie Moreau) is seen on a new mission this season alongside Annie January/Starlight (an idealistic member of the group Sevene from The Boys). The duo will fight against Thomas Godolkin’s mysterious research program, named Project Odessa.

Sinclair hopes her character will appear in the final season of The Boys and said,

“I would love to be on the final season of The Boys, and Marie would love to join The Seven. I think with all the craziness that has happened, that’s still a dream for her for sure.”

Eric (showrunner of The Boys) even shared that he’s in the final stages of editing the series and added,

“I just showed people the series finale, which they appeared to not be horrified by it and they seemed to like it which is great. Obviously it’s really hard to land the plane and I’m anxious that we’ll be able to do it, but so far the signs seem positive.”

‘Godolkin University’ is one of the major links between the two shows

The superhero world in The Boys sees people with special powers called Supes, and some of the most famous and powerful Supes are even part of the group Seven. These heroes work for a company called Vought International, which uses them to make money and gain power.

Many Supes were given a substance called Compound V as babies. Later, they went to Godolkin University, where they learned to control their powers and improve their public image, which helped Vought make more profit.

So, the center plot of Gen V revolves around the young upcoming supes studying at Godolkin University, and the school becomes the main setting for the show, which is briefly shown in The Boys.

Both shows are in the same world and a similar timeline, which is why characters and events from one appear in the other.

The Boys prequel series, Vought Rising, has begun filming

Since Vought is linked to both of these shows, a new prequel of The Boys is already in the works, titled Vought Rising. It’s a dark, twisted murder mystery that tells the story of how the superhero company Vought started in the 1950s.

Here’s what Kripke said of the new show,