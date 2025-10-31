Who won On Brand with Jimmy Fallon season 1? Details explored

The debut season of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon concluded with a final challenge centered on creativity, strategy, and brand storytelling.

In the finale, the four remaining contestants were tasked with developing a campaign for Therabody’s new massage gun.

After an intense round of pitches and commercial presentations, Bianca Fernandez emerged as the winner of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1.

According to NBC Insider, her focus on stress and emotional relief impressed Therabody founder Dr. Jason Wersland, host Jimmy Fallon, and On Brand CMO Bozoma Saint John.

Fernandez earned the title “Innovator of the Year” and a $100,000 prize.

The final challenge and the top four

The finale brought together the season’s last four contestants: Bianca Fernandez, Pyper Bleu, Mahiri Takai, and Ryan Winn, for one last campaign presentation.

Fallon, alongside Bozoma Saint John, Wersland, and Therabody CMO John Solomon, judged the final task.

Each competitor was required to create an ad campaign and a comedic, brand-aligned commercial promoting the company’s latest massage device.

A key twist narrowed the field midway through the challenge: only two contestants would advance based on their campaign concepts.

Ryan Winn and Bianca Fernandez were selected as finalists, while Pyper Bleu and Mahiri Takai were eliminated.

Winn’s idea centered on the “edgy” side of the Theragun experience, focusing on the sounds made when finding the right pressure point.

Takai introduced a superhero-inspired character who appeared to ease users’ pain, and Bleu aimed to integrate the product into everyday routines.

Fernandez’s presentation depicted a man releasing workplace frustration in a fantasy sequence before finding calm through self-care.

How Bianca Fernandez secured the win

In the final round, Fernandez and Winn each produced their commercials featuring Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Both campaigns received favorable feedback from the panel; however, the deciding factor was the details of each concept.

NBC Insider reported that while Winn argued his ad emphasized the product’s features, Fernandez countered that his idea “didn’t clarify who the TheraGun was for,” which could affect its reach to new customers.

Dr. Jason Wersland supported Fernandez’s focus on stress relief rather than solely physical pain, aligning with Therabody’s broader mission.

Bozoma Saint John commended Fernandez’s communication approach, and Fallon praised the campaign’s balanced tone.

The judges ultimately awarded Fernandez the win, securing her the Therabody account and the show’s first-ever Innovator of the Year title.

Behind the scenes and post-show plans

Speaking with NBC Insider, Fernandez described the creative process as demanding, explaining that viewers do not fully see the real timelines of the show and that being a creative lead meant being constantly “on” throughout production.

She also shared that she briefly lost her flow during the final pitch after making last-minute adjustments, recalling that she froze momentarily before regaining focus and continuing her presentation.

Following her victory, Fernandez confirmed that she will collaborate with Therabody as a creative in residence, contributing to future campaigns throughout the year.

She is also set to participate in KitchenAid’s Color of the Year campaign and attend the Super Bowl with her team. Regarding her prize, Fernandez said,

“I do want to do something nice for my family, who’s been so incredibly supportive, maybe take them on a little vacation, and then honestly just put the rest in a rainy day fund.”

Fernandez credited her fellow contestants for fostering a collaborative environment during production, explaining that the cast stayed in touch and eventually became a “family” by the end of the show.

With the season concluded, her win marked the close of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon’s first chapter and established Fernandez as the show’s inaugural champion.

