“You keep bothering me”: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fame Georgi expresses his frustration with wife Darcey in a tense argument

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev found themselves in another emotional argument. What started as a confrontation on family planning and kids led to Georgi expressing his deeper emotions of not feeling heard or understood by his wife.

Darcey feels that Georgi never wanted to have kids because they are expensive and too much of a responsibility, but Georgi denies saying anything like that, as revealed in an exclusive sneak peek by Us Weekly of the Sunday, November 2, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The exclusive further revealed Georgi getting emotional about his feelings.

"You don’t care about how I feel. That’s what is bothering me," he said.

Georgi Rusev struggles to open up and be vulnerable on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

An exclusive sneak peek from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, set to stream on Sunday, November 2, 2025, shows Darcey Silva bringing up what she believes has been a longtime issue in her marriage: the question of children.

"You did say some things when we have talked about the kids situation that you didn’t want that. You said kids are too expensive and too much of a responsibility — but I can no longer have children."

According to Us Weekly, Georgi never said, "I want kids right now."

The conversation turns emotional as Darcey presses him on when his point of view changed, with Georgi getting emotional, admitting how overwhelmed he feels. In a moment of frustration, he told her,

"You keep bothering me. And I tried to share with you because you’re my best friend and my wife. It’s just… it’s hard for me because after that, being around my family."

But Darcey isn’t backing down. She interrupts in between, saying that she will support him as a husband:

"You deserve happiness but so do I. I can’t give you what you really, really want. You know deep down inside what you really want. You don’t want to admit it. When your sister said these things to you, it hit a chord. It hit your heartstring."

Georgi said he is trying to be open and vulnerable, but Darcey is making things harder for him as he expresses tearfully, claiming that nobody cares for him because he does not feel understood or heard. Georgi said,

"I just want to try to open, have a conversation with you to be vulnerable and open. You don’t care about how I feel. That’s what is bothering me. I’m hurting too and I’m trying to explain this to you. That’s why I don’t want to open to nobody, because nobody cares about my feelings."

The couple has been married for nearly two years; however, their marriage is often tested, with confrontations and arguments recurring over topics such as finances, timing and children that resurface repeatedly. Darcey wants clarity and inclusion, while Georgi wants space and support, and neither is getting exactly what they need.

Meanwhile, during a recent scene earlier in the season, Georgi and Darcey met his sister Nikolina, who voiced concerns about whether Georgi could end up regretting not having children, as she said in a confessional:

"With time, the age difference could impact their relationship. Maybe, after some years, this will weigh on him and he could regret not having kids. But no one knows, only time will tell."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs weekly on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more updates.