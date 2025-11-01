JoJo Siwa showcases her $4.1 million LA mansion on Selling Sunset Season 9

JoJo Siwa (Image Via Getty)

Season 9 of Selling Sunset does not just promise the drama between agents of the Oppenheim group but also takes the audience through sales and purchases.

Among one such purchase was seen on episode 2 of Selling Sunset season 9 and the seller was none other than Dance Moms’s JoJo Siwa.

She is featured on the latest episode of Selling Sunset where she wants to part with her plush L.A. mansion worth $4.1 million.

She is seen with agent Chrishell Strause who is helping her with the sales.

Episode 2 of Selling Sunset featured a tour of JoJo Siwa’s bedazzled L.A. mansion

The episode showed Chrishell Strause talking about working on selling JoJo Siwa’s house.

Chrishell describe her house before getting it ready for the sale in episode by stating:

“ JoJo’s house is basically bedazzled everywhere. I love it but it’s going to need some work, switching it over so that it’s more palatable just to, like every day clients.”

Chrishell marvels over diamonds on the bar and wants to make this house a little less fun.

While touring the house with JoJo, audience also gets a look at some unique things in the house such as a fish tank, a dining table and a bedazzled piano.

JoJo achieved success at the age of nine as a contestant on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.

She then joined popular reality show Dance Moms with her mother Jessalynn Siwa.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, JoJo Siwa has a net worth of $20 million. As per an article in Grazia on October 30, 2025, her net worth seems to be increased by the sale of her bedazzled L.A. mansion.

During the episode, the audience sees Chrishell and JoJo discussing the price of the mansion where Chrishell advises JoJo to initially put out a slightly lower price.

But JoJo is not willing to go against the price point she has in her mind.

Selling Sunset episode 2 did reveal that Chrishell was able to make a sale of JoJo’s 6,462 ft six bedroom, seven bathroom residence full of keepsakes from her early career.

JoJo made name for herself for selling colourful hair accessories turning it into an empire worth $80 million.

She talked about her successful venture in 2023 as reported by Grazia:

“I started selling them when I was 13, so they’ve been in stores now for seven years. And the success of it, really, it’s kind of crazy.”

Siwa also has a YouTube channel which boasts of 12 million subscribers. She also earned a hefty sum for her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother this year.

It was during this time that she met her current partner with Love Island star Chris Hughes.

She made her relationship public with Hughes in an interview with The Guardian where she admitted:

“It’s not platonic anymore and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

JoJo listed her house for sale last December for $3.95 million after she bought it so it is clear it is not due to her relationship with Chris, which started in April.

The couple have spoken about their future together but still her decision to sell is not influenced by her dating somebody from the UK.

JoJo Siwa embarked on her Infinity Heart tour in September which will take her to various European cities.

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more such updates.