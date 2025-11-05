Mary Bonnet opens up about her home burglary and life after Selling Sunset

Mary Bonnet from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

Mary Bonnet has opened up about the devastating burglary that struck her Los Angeles home and how the experience has changed both her personal life and her future on Selling Sunset.

The longtime O Group agent addressed the break-in during the Selling Sunset Season 9 reunion, sharing how the incident left her shaken, questioning her safety, and reevaluating whether she wants to remain in Los Angeles.

Life on Selling Sunset after the break-in

In the latest season of Selling Sunset, viewers learned that Mary and her husband, Romain Bonnet, were victims of a burglary that saw thieves make off with more than $130,000 worth of jewelry, purses, and handbags.

The couple wasn’t home at the time, but the emotional toll was clear on screen as Mary fought tears, describing how several irreplaceable family heirlooms were stolen.

At the reunion, host Tan France addressed the incident directly.



“It was so upsetting to see what happened to you guys, the break-in,” Tan said. “I can’t even imagine what that must have been like. I want to know, how are things going? Did they find the people?”



Mary’s husband, Romain, confirmed that the perpetrators remained at large. Mary added,



“We were one of the first ones, but then they just started hitting a bunch of our neighbours.”



The emotional conversation gave fans their first detailed update since the burglary aired on Selling Sunset, revealing that the case remains unsolved.

For Mary, the trauma of the break-in still lingers, a point she revisited throughout the reunion and during the season itself.

Earlier in the series, Mary admitted she hadn’t told her mother about the incident because some of her mother’s possessions had been stolen.



“She gave [family heirlooms] to me because she said I’m the most responsible one. I haven’t even told her. She doesn’t know,” she said.



Mary also shared that she struggled to sleep properly afterward, describing herself as “scared” and “kind of paranoid that it’s going to happen again.”

When Tan France asked whether the couple was still considering leaving Los Angeles after the ordeal, Mary acknowledged that the thought had crossed her mind.



“I mean, I love my house. I tried to make it become a sanctuary again, but never say never,” she said. “It depends how crazy this office stays. I’ll be like, ‘peace out.’ There’s always a point where you are like, yeah, it’s not worth it.”



Her words reflected both resilience and uncertainty, a balancing act between rebuilding a sense of home and acknowledging the constant stress that comes with life in the public eye.

While Selling Sunset has always showcased luxury listings and office feuds, Mary’s storyline this season exposed the vulnerability that can come with fame and visibility.

The burglary was a sobering moment in a series usually dominated by designer drama and real-estate triumphs.

Rebuilding her sanctuary

Throughout Selling Sunset Season 9, Mary made it clear that her home had been her safe place, one she poured love and effort into after years of balancing work, motherhood, and marriage.

Losing that security left her rattled. She spoke about trying to reclaim her sense of normalcy: lighting candles, reorganizing rooms, and inviting close friends over again in hopes of “making it feel like mine.”

That process, however, hasn’t erased the memory of what was lost. Some items stolen during the burglary were deeply sentimental, including jewelry tied to family history and her late husband.

For Mary, those items symbolized connection, and their loss was more than financial.

By the time of the reunion taping, Mary appeared stronger but still cautious.

She smiled through Tan France’s questions, even joking that her decision to stay might “depend how crazy this office stays,” referencing the ongoing tensions that define Selling Sunset.

At the close of the reunion, Mary didn’t confirm whether she plans to continue Selling Sunset beyond this season, but her comments made one thing clear: the experience has changed how she views both her home and her role on the show.

After a season that exposed how fragile life behind luxury can be, Mary Bonnet’s story stands out not for its glamour but for its honesty — a reminder that even in the glossy world of Selling Sunset, the hardest rebuilds happen off-camera.

