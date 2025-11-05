"It’s always a funeral in this office": Bre Tiesi’s deadpan wit buries the drama at the Selling Sunset reunion

Bre Tiesi from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

Bre Tiesi cut through the chaos of the Selling Sunset Season 9 reunion with one perfectly timed line.

Between apologies that never landed and friendships in free-fall, she deadpanned, “It’s always a funeral in this office,” summing up both the mood and the mayhem that had consumed the Oppenheim Group all season.

Turning Selling Sunset’s reunion chaos into comedy

At the Selling Sunset reunion, hosted by Tan France, the cast sat under studio lights re-hashing months of conflict—Nicole Young’s tense apology, Chrishell Stause’s friendship fallout with Emma Hernan, and Mary Bonnet’s recovery from her home burglary.

While most scenes spiraled into confrontation, Tiesi leaned on humor to make her point.

When Tan France turned the conversation toward her headline-making Valentine’s “anti-party,” the model-turned-agent described it as a tongue-in-cheek alternative to typical celebrations.



“Well, this is actually a Walter piece, and it was more like a Corpse Bride vibe,” she said, adjusting her black veil.



Tan laughed,



“Yeah? I love—You know, funerals.”



Without missing a beat, Tiesi replied,



“It’s always a funeral in this office.”



The comment landed between gasps and laughter, diffusing tension that had built up over back-to-back confrontations.

It was a moment of levity in an otherwise combative taping—an acknowledgment that even the show’s fiercest agents were aware of the absurdity surrounding them.

Bre Tiesi’s dark humor has become part of Selling Sunset’s tone since she joined the series.

In the Season 9 reunion, she maintained that mix of glamour and blunt honesty while discussing everything from Botox to motherhood.

When Tan asked about her love life, she kept it brief:



“Fantastic.”



Asked if more children were on the horizon, she replied,



“No, I think we’re good for now.”



The conversation then shifted to her party, which had become one of Season 9’s most-talked-about events.

Tan listed off its unusual features—Botox, salmon-sperm facials, and massages—and asked the other agents how it went.

Sandra Vergara called it the “best party ever.”

Alanna Pardilla added, “Fun. Amazing.”

Tiesi nodded, smiling as Sandra told her,



“I said, ‘What do I gotta do to be your friend? ’Cause I want a birthday party.’”



Tiesi’s party, and her “funeral” quip, became shorthand for how she views the Selling Sunset office dynamic: dramatic, stylish, and rarely light-hearted.

Throughout the reunion, Tiesi’s presence contrasted sharply with the ongoing arguments around her.

As Nicole and Amanza debated an apology, and Chrishell and Emma revisited months of personal fallout, Tiesi remained composed—interjecting only when asked to weigh in.

Her signature line echoed through social media immediately after the episode streamed.

Tiesi’s comedic restraint wasn’t new to Selling Sunset. Earlier in the Season 9 intro montage, she defined her attitude toward workplace conflict with another blunt line:



“These b****s ain’t worth my tears. My mascara is more expensive.”



By the reunion, that persona felt fully realized. She was still unbothered, still fashion-forward, and still unwilling to indulge in drawn-out fights.

Her “funeral” remark served the same function—it closed the emotional gap that the show’s biggest personalities had widened.

As the reunion wrapped, Tan France complimented her event-planning skills and humor.

Then, as the conversation shifted back to Mary Bonnet’s trauma and the lingering friction among the agents, Tiesi stayed silent—her earlier one-liner still echoing in the air.

“It’s always a funeral in this office” wasn’t just a joke; it was an unintentional eulogy for the season’s endless cycle of grudges and reconciliations.

By keeping her tone cool and her words minimal, Bre Tiesi managed to do what few on Selling Sunset can—end the drama with a laugh.

Stay tuned for more updates.