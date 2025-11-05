Why did former employees sue Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi? Legal issues explained

Selling Sunset Bre Tiesi attends the 2024 Beauty Awards at Honourable Artillery Company on November 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

Following developments on Selling Sunset, former employees filed a lawsuit against star Bre Tiesi over allegations of workplace misconduct.

According to GraziaDaily, Chrishell Stause shared insights on Instagram about restrictions on discussing the lawsuit during the upcoming reunion, citing evidence of Tiesi’s alleged use of offensive language in text messages toward certain individuals.

Chrishell reportedly wrote,

“We aren’t allowed to talk about Bre’s lawsuit or it gets cut, where she degrades multiple people (some I know) and proof of her texts berating people using LGBTQ slurs as part of the evidence against her.”

The legal case, initially reported by PEOPLE, involves claims that Tiesi’s former staff experienced harassment and discrimination, with the plaintiffs seeking legal remedies for emotional distress, lost earnings, and other damages.

Tiesi has denied all allegations through her legal representation.

Selling Sunset ​​​​​​star Bre Tiesi faces a lawsuit from former employees over alleged workplace misconduct

Background of the lawsuit

In April of the previous year, a lawsuit was filed against Bre Tiesi by three of her former employees, as reported by PEOPLE.

The plaintiffs include Lucy Poole, who worked as Tiesi’s nanny; Amanda Bustard, her former social media manager; and Kenneth Gomez, a personal assistant and stylist.

The court documents describe Tiesi as a social media personality with over 1.4 million followers and appearances on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, where she had developed a reputation for conflicts with colleagues.

The plaintiffs allege that they faced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation based on sex, gender, and sexual orientation during their employment.

According to GraziaDaily, Chrishell also noted that another "dig about pronouns" was laughed about with Sandra and Bre at the reunion, highlighting tension between cast members and the presence of sensitive topics behind the scenes.

Specific allegations

According to the filing, Poole’s responsibilities included childcare for Tiesi’s son, Legendary Love, errands, cleaning, and various assistant duties.

The documents state that Poole, who reportedly has a mental disability, was allegedly subjected to derogatory comments, including being called an “ADHD idiot,” and treated harshly when tasks were not performed to Tiesi’s satisfaction.

Bustard reportedly experienced inappropriate behavior and claimed to have witnessed Tiesi threatening other employees with physical violence.

Gomez, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, alleged that Tiesi repeatedly made derogatory comments toward members of the LGBTQ community.

The court documents also assert that Tiesi violated multiple California Labor Code sections concerning work hours, conditions, and wage payments.

The plaintiffs are reported by Page Six to be seeking $4,250,000 each in damages and legal remedies.

Legal response from Bre Tiesi and co-star comments

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Bre Tiesi denies the claims made in the lawsuit.

Her lawyer stated that Tiesi exercised reasonable care to promptly address any alleged harassing, discriminatory, or retaliatory conduct and did not allow such behavior to occur.

The lawsuit is still pending, with no final resolution reported.

Chrishell Stause addressed the situation on Instagram following Selling Sunset season eight, noting that she and Tiesi were no longer friends.

She explained that she had gained insight into the lawsuit through insider information but did not provide further commentary on the case’s merits, as reported by GraziaDaily.

Media coverage continues to focus on the allegations, legal filings, and co-star observations, while no official public statements from Bre Tiesi have been issued since the lawsuit’s filing.

Stay tuned for more updates.