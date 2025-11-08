"I would never allow that" : Bre Tiesi shuts down any chance of Nick Cannon appearing on Selling Sunset

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi (Image Via Getty)

Bre Tiesi is giving more glimpses of his personal life than ever before.

But the audience is now wondering whether they will be able to spot her boyfriend, Nick Cannon, in a cameo on Selling Sunset.

While talking to US Weekly, Bre shared her thoughts about the situation.

But refuted the idea of Nick ever appearing on Selling Sunset.

She clearly stated, as reported by US Weekly on November 8, 2025:

“I would never allow that.”

Bre’s relationship with Nick has been in the spotlight during the previous seasons.

She even locked horns with co-star Chelsea Lazkani over questions about her relationship with Nick.

Selling Sunset: Bre Tiesi does not want Nick to join the show as it did not show him “an ounce of respect”

While talking to US Weekly, Bre candidly stated that she would not subject Nick to appearing on the show.

She even went on to explain that the show did not grant him even an ounce of respect and grace.

She said, as reported by US Weekly:

“No. I would never subject [Nick] to that. I will never subject him to a show that did not show him an ounce of respect or grace,”

She further remarked that even if Nick is offered $100 million.

Bre stated:

“ I don’t care if they said they’d give him $100 million. I would say, ‘Not a f***ing chance in hell.’ I definitely hold a grudge, so I would never subject him to that. The crazy part is that he would do it. He would be nice enough to do it if that’s what I wanted. That’s what I love about him. But it’s a hard no for me, because they have tried.”

Bre's personal life came under the scanner on Selling Sunset in 2023.

Her co-star on the show questioned her relationship with Nick, which led to an ongoing feud between the two of them.

During episode 4 of Selling Sunset season 6, Lazkani talked about Bre’s relationship.

She stated during the episode, as reported by PEOPLE:

“I find Nick Cannon and Bre's relationship rather off-putting. Ultimately the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian so I don't know if we will ever be super, super close friends."

She even went on to call Nick a master manipulator and remarked that he has broken “several homes.”

Chelsea also commented in front of Bre that she feels it is unfair for the children to be born into a situation where their father is not present fully.

Bre and Nick welcomed their son in June 2022.

During the interview with US Weekly, Bre shared that she was not comfortable sharing her personal life during her first two seasons.

But she is slowly getting comfortable introducing her “controversial” life to people.

She explained this by saying:

“People do have strong opinions on how I live my life and my child. I was very cautious of that. I had to build that relationship and trust our production. Because I had to know that things that I really care about are going to be protected and they’re never going to be used in any other way than exactly how it happens.”

She even shared about her boundaries and exclaimed that she can show her life with other girls to make the show look good.

But when it comes to her personal life, she wants to feel respected and protected before sharing more about it.

Bre even comments that there is more to her life than the show and there is so much that viewers still don’t know about her.

She hopes to show more of her life in season 10.

Stay tuned for more such updates.