"It's not OK" - Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan addresses ongoing rift with Chrishell Stause following season 9 drama

Selling Sunset stars (L-R) Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan speak onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Image via Getty)

Emma Hernan of Selling Sunset addressed the current state of her relationship with fellow cast member Chrishell Stause after the season nine reunion of the Netflix reality series.

According to Emma, the friendship between her and Chrishell has deteriorated since the events of the reunion. Speaking to Stylecaster in a video published on TikTok on November 6, 2025, she said,

"It's not OK, but I will continue to hold my head up high. I'll be the supportive friend to every other person in my life and I'm gonna stay true to who I am."

Emma also noted that she has faced online attacks related to the feud.

Emma Hernan speaks out on feud with Chrishell Stause after Selling Sunset Season 9 drama

Emma Hernan's perspective on the rift

Emma Hernan shared additional details about her position regarding the ongoing tension with Chrishell. In an interview with Tudum by Netflix, Emma stated,

"I don’t want drama with anybody. I don’t want drama with Chrishell. I don’t want drama with Bre. If there’s a chance to just be cool with everybody, that’s what I would like."

Her​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ explanation was that she only got involved to be a support to Chelsea Lazkani in her divorce, and she mentioned that escalating the situation with Bre and Chelsea had already made the atmosphere tense and so she just wanted to "support Chelsea".

Moreover, Emma cleared up her point of view by saying that she never had the intention of harming Bre, and then she mentioned that, since the fight between Bre and Chrishell is still going on, Bre, at this point realizes that Emma is "not a bad person" and that her move was to help a friend, not to give her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌trouble.

Impact of the season 9 reunion

The reunion of season nine highlighted tensions between Emma and Chrishell. Emma reflected on these moments in the Tudum interview, explaining that looking back at the season, there were a few things that made her feel "sad."

The Selling Sunset star noted that when you are friends with somebody, you tend to share the good and the bad, and that she occasionally overshared about her relationship during arguments, understanding that Chrishell was coming from a protective space.

She also addressed the lack of resolution since the reunion, noting that there has been "no progress" and that she is choosing to accept the situation as it currently stands.

Emma added that she cannot change people’s opinions, and that the reunion was very emotional, with several difficult moments.

Chrishell Stause’s comments on the situation

Chrishell Stause confirmed her exit from Selling Sunset after the season nine reunion.

In an interview with Bustle published November 7, 2025, she explained that she had vacillated back and forth with the decision in the past and added that, having come from nothing, it was tough to turn something like this down.

She emphasized that the word "nothing" reflects her starting point before achieving her current opportunities. She added that she no longer needs the show financially, saying,

"I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially."

Talking​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ about her bond with Emma, Chrishell informed Variety in October that the circumstance makes her "sad" and that the three of them were best friends, her along with Emma and Chelsea Lazkani, whom Emma also doesn't talk to anymore.

She also said that in the case of Emma and her boyfriend, Blake Davis, they were made for each other, and she is sending them her best ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌wishes.

Stay tuned for more updates.