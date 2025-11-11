Chrishell Stause trims Selling Sunset follow list, keeps Chelsea Lazkani alone

Chrishell Stause (Image Via Getty)

Reality-TV star Chrishell Stause appears to be cutting ties on social media with almost her entire cast from Selling Sunset except for one.

After announcing her exit from the series, fans noticed she unfollowed nearly all of her co-stars on Instagram, leaving only Chelsea Lazkani still in her following list.

The move comes after a high-drama ninth season of the show and signals a clear break.

The season nine cast included Chrishell, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Sandra Vergara and Mary Bonnet.

According to reports, Chrishell unfollowed all except Chelsea.

Chrishell revealed in a November interview that she’s stepping away from the show, partly because the environment was “no longer good for my mental health.”

She said she’s fortunate to have other opportunities and doesn’t need the show financially.

Her decision to leave and to seemingly disengage socially from most of the cast underscores the extent of her departure.

While she hasn’t spoken publicly about the unfollow spree, Reddit threads and fan sleuthing noted the pattern:

“She just unfollowed literally everyone on the show except Chelsea.”

It marks a visual cue of her distancing from the group.

Her choice to keep Chelsea in the loop suggests that their bond remains intact despite the chaos.

For media and fans alike, this move raises questions:

What does the retained follow signal?

Is it a stand of solidarity?

And what does her departure mean for the show moving ahead?

What the show Selling Sunset is about & cast issues

Selling Sunset is a reality series on Netflix that follows the lives of elite real‐estate agents at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles.

It mixes luxury home listings, glamorous lifestyles, and cast relationships both professional and personal.

The show launched in 2019 and quickly amassed a fan base for its combination of property tours and interpersonal drama.

In season 9, which dropped on October 29, 2025, Chrishell’s on‐screen relationships with other cast members further deteriorated.

She had a notable falling out with Emma Hernan, sparked by Emma’s relationship with Blake Davis and comments Chrishell deemed offensive toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Chrishell also clashed with Nicole Young over personal remarks aimed at Chrishell’s late parents during a cast event.

During the reunion, labelled by Chrishell as “so brutal… it felt a little bit like a dog pile,” she made clear this chapter was closing for her.

She told Variety she went into the season thinking it would be “easy,” only for it to become one of the hardest.

Her recent Instagram activity, unfollowing nearly all her castmates, mirrors the private rifts.

Chrishell appears to show loyalty to one friend and to distance herself from a larger group of people whom she does not feel aligned with anymore by keeping only Chelsea in her social group.

On social media, Chrishell’s move is regarded by many fans as her final farewell to the Selling Sunset world.

After a long time of tension and drama on and off the screen, she appears to be completely done with that chapter.

Unfollowing almost all the people she used to follow indicates that she is looking for tranquility and also a separation from the negative vibes.

Chrishell, however, is now more concerned with her personal life, real estate, and upcoming projects with her music partner G Flip, enjoying the time away from the Oppenheim office.

Stay tuned for more updates.