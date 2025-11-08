"Never say never" - Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa hints at a potential return to the show following her 2023 exit

Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa attends the Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter's Magic of Music Gala (Image via Getty)

Heather Rae El Moussa has indicated a possible return to Selling Sunset after leaving the series in 2023.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ at the Cupshe Holiday Party in Hollywood on November 7, 2025, Heather shared her thoughts on the show’s latest developments and her own involvement. When asked about returning, she said,

"We'll see. I guess we'll see if there's another season, right? Never say never."

Heather also mentioned that she recently watched season nine while traveling and the reunion episode on her way to the event, signaling continued engagement with the series, according to TMZ.

Heather Rae El Moussa comments on rejoining Selling Sunset

Heather Rae El Moussa’s departure and maternity leave

Heather was a permanent cast member from season one through season seven. Her appearances in season seven were limited due to her pregnancy.

The Tab reported that Heather went on maternity leave and was not contacted to return for the remainder of the season.

Heather told E! News that during season 7, she was on maternity leave and excited to return to work, but so far she had not been called back, describing the situation as "frustrating" and noting she had been with the show from the pilot.

In November 2023, she confirmed on TikTok that she had left Selling Sunset, writing,

"Everything happens how it’s meant to… and we all have a plan. It’s bittersweet not to be a part of SS anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experience I had."

Current projects and family life

Since leaving the show, Heather has focused on her own projects. She co-produces two house-renovation series with her husband, Tarek, The Flipping El Moussas and The Flip Off, as reported by The Tab.

Heather explained on The Skinny Confidential podcast,

"It was a blessing that I wasn’t asked to come back because I’m so much happier filming my show with Tarek. We’re co-producers on our show so we pick the hours. With Selling Sunset, I never knew when I was going to be filming. It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job real estate. It was hard to do anything else."

Heather also launched her own makeup brand, Heather Rae Essentials, and welcomed her son, Tristan Jay El Moussa, in 2023.

Views on the current season and potential return

During the TMZ interview, Heather commented on season nine, which included a brief appearance from her. She said she felt she left at a suitable time, adding,

"I think when I left, I feel like I kind of look like the glue to the relationships like the girls. Yeah, it's kind of sad to see like some of the relationships falling apart and I don't know if they can be mended, but we'll see."

She also addressed the future of the show, explaining that there should be more to kind of finish everyone's story and that there is more to tell. Tarek added that they plan to bring all the cast members into the Flip Off and have them compete on a kitchen challenge, referring to their 2025 HGTV competition reality show, where teams renovate and flip houses to achieve the highest return on investment. When asked directly if she would return to Selling Sunset, Heather said that it is like the "ultimate question" and added that they will see if there is another season.

Stay tuned for more updates.