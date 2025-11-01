A guide to the must-see visible planets and night sky events of November 2025

A meteor steaks across the sky over the Alabama Hills, near the eastern Sierras, during the annual Perseid meteor shower on August 20, 2022 near Lone Pine, California (Image via Getty)

November 2025 features several notable astronomical events, including visible planetary alignments, supermoon appearances and meteor showers observable from various regions worldwide.

Based on data from EarthSky, the month will showcase Saturn, Jupiter, Venus and Mercury at different times of night and early morning, alongside distinct lunar phases and constellations visible in the Northern Hemisphere.

Observers can expect clear schedules of lunar alignments, the closest supermoon of the year and recurring meteor activity, providing opportunities for structured sky observation throughout the month.

Must-see planets and night sky events in November 2025

Lunar events and planetary alignments

As per EarthSky, it is highlighted that the waxing gibbous moon will be close to Saturn on November 1 and 2 and that after dusk on the day, the two orbs of the sky will show up together and disappear a few hours after midnight.

On November 5, the Super Hunter’s Moon is the event that occurs, making it the brightest and closest full moon of 2025.

Moreover, the perigee of the moon is on the same day with the distance of 356,833 kilometers from the Earth, hence the higher tides than usual are registered.

The moon will be the subject of several alignments to appear in the sky after that. On November 6 and 7, it will be near Jupiter and the bright stars: Capella, Betelgeuse and Aldebaran.

The lunar journey from November 8 to 10 takes place in Gemini. So the moon, Jupiter, Castor and Pollux will be a quartet close to each other, and on the 10th, the moon will be very close to the Beehive star cluster.

An unfortunate Half Moon occurs on November 12, with follow-up early morning meetings with Regulus on November 12 and 13.

The last quarter moon, waning crescent and a conjunction with Spica on November 16 and 17 are some of the other happenings towards the end of the month. On November 20, the new moon will be the most distant one, or micromoon, at a distance of 406,691 kilometers.

After that, nights of November 22 and 23 will be graced with a view of a crescent moon coming across the Teapot of the Sagittarius constellation, while on November 25 and 26, the same moon will be in the constellation Capricornus but in different parts.

An event of the first quarter moon occurs on November 28, and a pairing of the moon and Saturn will take place again on November 28 and 29.

Meteor showers and constellations

In the first days of November, two Taurid meteor showers will be running. On November 5, the Southern Taurids are estimated to reach their peak, while the Northern Taurids will be at their maximum on November 9.

Also, the showers can be seen from the end of October till the beginning of November. The Leonid meteor shower reaches its peak between the nights of November 16 and 17, and its meteors come from the constellation Leo.

Observers may also detect residual activity during the early hours of November 18.

November’s sky also offers several recognizable constellations. Cassiopeia and Perseus appear high in the northern evening sky, with Perseus containing the variable star Algol.

Cassiopeia serves as a guide to locating both the Andromeda Galaxy and the Perseus Double Cluster. These constellations remain visible throughout the month under dark-sky conditions.

Visible planets of November 2025

During the evening, Saturn will be the main attraction in the southern sky and can be seen until after midnight. Towards the end of the month, it will be shining with a magnitude of 1.1 in the constellation Aquarius, according to EarthSky ​​​​​​data.

After sunset, Jupiter will be visible in the east. It will get brighter and brighter each night and will be located among the stars of Gemini near Castor and Pollux.

At the beginning of November, Mercury and Mars will be visible very close to the southwestern horizon in the twilight for the Northern Hemisphere, but only for a short time before setting.

On November 12, Mercury will be very close to Mars and after that, both will be gone from the evening sky by the middle of the month.

During the early part of November, Venus can be seen in the morning sky in the east. It will slowly descend toward the horizon and by the end of the month, it will be hard to spot.

In contrast to this, Jupiter will be a very bright star in the east before the sun comes up. By the end of November, it will be possible to see the planet both in the morning and evening sky.

