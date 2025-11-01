The Braxtons' Tamar says she’s protecting her peace amid family fallout

Tamar Braxton (Image via Getty)

Singer and television personality Tamar Braxton says she is prioritizing her mental and emotional health as the family dynamics behind the new season of The Braxtons continue to shift.

After a heated conversation with showrunner Oji Singletary, Tamar addressed what she describes as years of unresolved tension and the impact it has had on her well-being.



“I have to protect my peace. I have to protect my son. And if I’m not well mentally, then I can’t protect my kid and be here for my kid,”



Tamar insisted, making her stance unequivocally clear to viewers and family alike.

The Braxtons: Family fallout on screen







During filming for the latest episodes of The Braxtons, Tamar Braxton was candid about her experience, referencing past grievances and the escalation of hostility within the family, particularly following her outreach to Ashley, a contested figure in recent storylines.



“It was so much hate. It was so much anger. And I don’t know where it came from. You know, the whole Ashley situation, you know, they got upset with me because I reached out to her and I was willing to give her a platform to tell her story and support her,” Tamar shared with Oji. “And they didn’t like it. And so they all stopped talking to me. And so I am not supposed to bring it up. I’m not supposed to say anything. The only thing that brings us together is the cameras. But I am the one who likes an audience.”



This season of The Braxtons heightens focus on family dynamics, with Tamar openly questioning when the sisters’ relationship began to unravel.

She referenced Tawanda Braxton’s upcoming wedding as a potential cause for reconciliation, while pointing out a longstanding silence,



“Tawanda hasn’t talked to me since the last Braxton taping.”



Tamar further revealed her feelings of frustration and alienation, especially when confronted with events dredged up from the past.



“For Tawanda to bring something up that happened in 1995, we’re in 2025 right now. Help me understand,”



Tamar said, highlighting tensions that have impacted the family and the fabric of The Braxtons.

Throughout these episodes, viewers of The Braxtons have witnessed Tamar repeatedly defend her character and clarify her intentions before the cameras, emphasizing her commitment to personal growth, peace, and the memory of her late sister, Tracy.



“I was not coming back to the show to be the old school Tamar that I never want to revisit again. I was very clear about that. And here I am today, again, having to defend my character. And it’s really disheartening because my sister Tracy is not with us, and this is not what she wanted.”



Escalating tensions and Tamar’s defense

The narrative of family discord on The Braxtons reached a crescendo with Tamar describing physical altercations and emotional exhaustion.



“Fighting, standing up, throwing drinks, I’m having to defend myself, people pushing me. And I’m having to kick people and pull wigs. Like, come on, I ain’t doing that. I have to protect my peace. I have to protect my son. And if I’m not well mentally, then I can’t protect my kid and be here for my kid.”



She continued, reinforcing her stance on boundaries and self-preservation through her work and family life,



“I love my jobs. And I love going to work. I love what I do. And I’m not getting ready to start with that kind of shenanigans. I can’t waste my time with that. I can’t. So they should film and have a good time. And I’m going to film and have a good time until somebody comes up to me and have a conversation. But I’m not interested.”



Despite the months-long standoff among the Braxton sisters during The Braxtons filming, Tamar acknowledged both her love for family and her disappointment over recent legal and personal disputes.



“I came back to a show that I vowed to myself that I would never come back to. That’s having love and dedication for your family. And what I get is a cease and desist and all of these accusations that is absolutely ridiculous and untrue.”



Oji, serving as both confidant and moderator on The Braxtons, affirmed the familial ties and ongoing efforts to reconcile.

Still, Tamar’s candid remarks captured her struggle,



“But sometimes sisters don’t like sisters. And they clearly don’t like me.”



In closing, Tamar maintained her commitment to her career and personal well-being, signaling that her future on The Braxtons would be defined by self-care rather than drama.



“I’m fighting for me. I got to put me first.”



She told Oji before departing the scene, indicating a resolve that has resonated strongly with fans of The Braxtons.

Across the current season, The Braxtons not only showcases the complexities of family relationships but also Tamar’s intentional effort to move forward, even amid chaos.

Her unwavering message to viewers is that protecting her peace is now her top priority.

