“I have to agree”: Dancing With the Stars pro Louis van Amstel defends Maks Chmerkovskiy’s comments about Jan Ravnik

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Dancers Louis Van Amstel (L) and Valentin Chmerkovskiy attend ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" Live Finale at The Grove on November 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Maks Chmerkovskiy has finally found an ally who understands his recent comments about Dancing With the Stars pro Jan Ravnik. Louis van Amstel, another Dancing With the Stars pro, sided with Maks and acknowledged that he shares Maks's perspective.

In an interview with US Weekly published on October 31, 2025, Louis said:



“There was a little riff going on about Maks criticizing Jan, but then that was big of Maks to go on social media and invite Jan publicly to go for coffee to talk it up.”



Louis then defended Maks’s critique and said:



“I have to agree, the content of what Maks was talking about, I totally agree. Jan has no ballroom experience, but he is a fantastic dancer and even better person.”



Maks Chmerkovskiy previously raised questions about Jan’s abilities on Dancing With the Stars







Former Dancing With the Stars Alum, Maks Chmerkovskiy, made headlines when he criticised Jan Ravnik’s skills as a pro on Peta Murgatroyd’s podcast, The Penthouse With Peta.

He appeared along with his wife, where he said:



“I’m sorry, Jan had absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing With the Stars. There is zero foundation technique, quality, understanding of the partnership. Bro, I’m getting emotional. It’s absurd and this is unreal how blind we have to be and God forbid say what’s obviously there.”



Maks later apologized for his comments to Jan via social media. He shared a four-minute-long video where he apologised to the former Era’s tour dancer for hurting his feelings.

The former Dancing With the Stars season 18 winner also suggested to Jan that they should meet and bury the hatchet. He even went ahead and pointed to his own shortcomings, admitting that he had made many “incredible” mistakes with his partners.

Louis defended and asserted that Chmerkovskiy was not attacking Ravnik personally. He said:



“It’s more about the ballroom dance experience. Here’s the other thing, too. People criticize Maks and attack him and ultimately, the delivery could have been different. But Jan would have been stupid if he would said no to Dancing With the Stars."



He also went on to say that if someone has questions about Jan participating in the dance reality show, they should direct them to someone else, such as the producers.

Louis further commented that, however, he feels that Maks is right and he would defend him like his brother, Val.



“Do I agree with Maks that Jan has no ballroom experience and no teaching experience in ballroom dancing? Yes. And Maks always says what many people think, and I will always back him up like his brother Val. You can disagree with him all you want, but he says what most people are thinking.”



Maks’s brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, talked to Access Hollywood, where he admitted that even though he does not agree with his brother, he will still stand up for him.

Jan Ravnik participated in Dancing With the Stars season 34 with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, Jen Affleck. Although Ravnik did not formally issue a statement regarding Mak’s comments, he did make a comment about people spreading “hate.”

Ravnik spoke with E! after the Halloween episode, where he stated:



“I’m a person who doesn’t appreciate hate or people who are spreading hate to stay relevant.”



Jan Ravnik and Jen Affleck were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars during the Halloween episode. Affleck spoke highly of Jan after the eliminations:



“I just feel so grateful that he was able to be my partner.”



Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more such updates.