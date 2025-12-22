"I don't care what you think": Sister Wives star Kody rejects David's advice about making amends with his children

Kody Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is setting his boundaries when it comes to taking parenting advice from his ex-wife’s husband.

In the December 21, 2025, episode of the TLC show, Kody met with his ex-partner Christine and her husband, David, where he apologized to Christine for their breakup and his past mistakes.

However, David took a moment to advise Kody that he should focus on making amends with his children first, rather than his ex-wives, as he knew they had moved on in their individual lives.

The suggestion did not sit well with Kody, who did not want someone else to comment on his relationship with his children.



“I don’t care what you think. I’m here to apologize and I don’t even want to be reminded of that because it will bring me back to an angry place,” Kody told the cameras.



The Sister Wives star, who had a total of 18 children with all three ex-wives – Janelle, Meri, and Christine – and his current wife, Robyn, had a fractured relationship with most of them.

The strain in their dynamic had developed over time, primarily due to Kody’s absence from their lives and an improper setting of priorities.

Sister Wives star David tells Kody that his children still need to heal from unresolved issues







The December 21 episode featured Kody speaking with Christine and her husband, David, who informed the former polygamist that he had a piece of advice to share.



“Can I give you a little bit of advice? Just a little bit. Start with your kids …Your ids still need to heal and that’s the part that you need [to work on],” he said.



David, who had eight children of his own, explained to Kody that he also had to go through that phase with his kids, and even though they “butted heads,” things got sorted out over time.

The suggestion, however, did not sit well with the former polygamist, who expressed his frustration before the cameras.

In a Sister Wives confessional, Kody noted that his “whole purpose” to reach out to Christine and meet with her was to apologize to her for everything that happened between them.

Kody specified that he did not come out to apologize to David or anyone else. Consequently, he did not care pay any heed to what David suggested he do with the children.

Later in the Sister Wives episode, Kody told David that he was putting in an effort to reach out to his children and sort things out. However, he mentioned that the complicated dynamic was the result of collective behavior.



“Those deteriorations happened as a party, not as an individual. Do you understand that?” he said.



Kody’s defensive behavior stood out to David, who later told the Sister Wives cameras that, unlike what Kody believed, he saw how “hurt” his children were in real life.

He said he knew because he was around them in Kody’s absence.

That said, he hoped Kody would reach out to “every one of them” and talk things out, not only on “his terms” but also on “their terms.”

Kody continued to complain about David’s intervention, saying he did not need to hear his advice or want him to share his experience with his children.

According to him, David was “on the opposite side of this” and did not know the reality of the situation or about polygamy.

However, David understood polygamy because his siblings had been part of it.

Stay tuned for more updates.