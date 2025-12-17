“It was super fun”: Sister Wives alum Meri introduces Ron to her friends

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives alum Meri Brown recently invited Ron to a fundraising event while introducing him to all her close friends. Meri met Ron at a speed dating event and things between them have been progressing since then.

Meri parted ways with her husband of 32 years, Kody Brown, back in December 2022. She has been dating on and off since then. Ron not only attended the fundraising event but also helped Meri’s friend with some cooking; it seems like he made a good impression after all. Meri later expressed her happiness in the confessional clip as she said,

“It was super fun, it was a really good day — and Ron came and that was super fun too.”

Sister Wives alum Meri introduces Rom to her close friends at a fundraising event

Meri was impressed to see Ron actively taking part in all the activities at the event as she said in the confessional clip,

"I think it's cute that he's just like, 'Oh, what can I do to help?' And he's just helping."

Ron also seems to have a good time while getting to meet Meri’s friends and family, as he said,

“I've been on a lot of dates the last couple of years, but I love it when you meet someone genuine and very nice and easy to talk to. With Meri, just her inviting me down here made me feel great, and she's been great," he said. "I can tell Meri's just really genuine and just a great person."

It seems like Meri’s good friend Jenn Sullivan, who accompanied her at the speed dating event, seems to have given Ron a nod of approval as well, as she said,

“I thought he was a really nice guy when I first met him at speed dating," Jenn continued. "And I thought, 'You know what, [he and Meri] would get along really well' — and they tend to, so it worked out really well. As soon as Meri had mentioned that we were doing this, he's like, 'I'm down, I'll be there,' and I just love that," she said.

Meri opens up about a few challenges that she faced during her marriage with Kody

During an interview on the I Do, Part Two podcast, Meri opened up about marriage with ex-husband Kody, saying that while the two agreed that their “spiritual marriage” would continue, it did not work out in the near future.

“I think that Kody and I just had some issues like many marriages do,” Meri said. “You just have issues and are you going to work through them or are you going to not?”

Meri went on to point out that she was the only one in the relationship who tried to work on the former pair’s issues.

“I’ve got so many good memories, but there are also not-so-good memories. And I think that’s normal,” she said. “And I think it just came down to the fact that neither of us was willing to work on it. And if you’re not both willing to work on it, it’s not gonna work.”

Stay tuned for more updates.