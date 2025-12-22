Anthony Joshua takes a dig at Jake Paul in Instagram story after breaking his jaw

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Jake Paul is knocked down against Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight bout Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)

Anthony Joshua took a clear dig at Jake Paul on Instagram after their Netflix heavyweight fight ended with Paul needing surgery for a broken jaw. Viewers seeing the viral screen recording on X, the post shows Anthony Joshua sharing a short clip from the movie Paid in Full to his Instagram Story and tagging both @loganpaul and @jakepaul.

The timing is what made it land. As per a Reuters report dated December 20, 2025, Anthony Joshua stopped Paul with a sixth-round knockout in Miami, and Paul’s jaw was broken in two places. Paul later confirmed the injury and surgery details in social posts, including a liquids-only recovery window and titanium plates, as per a People.com report dated December 22, 2025.

The Instagram Story post leaned into that injury context through a hospital-bandages scene, and the tags pulled Logan Paul into the joke, since he was loud at ringside and part of the moment all night.

Anthony Joshua’s Instagram Story used a Paid in Full hospital scene to frame the Jake Paul jaw injury

The viral clip came from Anthony Joshua’s Instagram Story, shared after the bout, and it was built like a punchline. The Story used a scene from the 2002 film Paid in Full, a crime drama inspired by the 1980s Harlem drug scene, with key characters including Ace, Mitch, and Rico.

In the screen recording circulating on X, Anthony Joshua posts a hospital-style scene where a character lies back with heavy bandages and a blank stare, while another character speaks to him and keeps eating chips.

That detail matters because the audio is casual, almost dismissive, even though the injured character looks wrecked. Rico tells him people get shot every day, and he will be fine, with the chips crunching in the background. The injured character then answers in a calm tone and delivers a line that underlines how serious the damage feels. The most quoted part of the scene is tied to Ace in Paid in Full. Pip, all bandaged up in the head and injured, says,

“Look at me. I’ve been shot in the head, baby,”

And then continues describing how his body feels different. Anthony Joshua did not need to write a caption for the comparison because the visual does the work. The bandages stand in for the aftermath, and the calm delivery plays like a tough-guy response to trauma.

The tagging is where the dig becomes specific. In the Story screenshot, Anthony Joshua tags @loganpaul and @jakepaul on the screen. That is why many viewers read it as more than a generic victory post. It frames the moment as a Paul Brothers punchline, not only a Jake Paul moment.

There is also a clean reason Logan Paul is part of the joke. Logan was talking at ringside during the fight and even shouted a line at Anthony Joshua moments before the finish. There was also a brief post-fight scuffle around Anthony Joshua’s chain. When Anthony Joshua tags both brothers on a hospital-bandage movie clip, it lands as a response to that ringside energy as much as the final result.

The fight itself sets the stakes for why the post traveled fast. Anthony Joshua stayed patient early, turned up the pressure in the fifth round, scored knockdowns, and then ended it with a decisive right hand in the sixth. The same Reuters report said the shot broke Jake Paul’s jaw in two places. Paul later shared an image and called it a “double broken jaw.” Paul also said he had surgery that included titanium plates and dental work, followed by a liquids-only recovery stretch.

So the meaning behind Anthony Joshua’s Story is straightforward. Anthony Joshua used Paid in Full to translate a real fight injury into a pop-culture image that people instantly recognize: a man lying up, bandaged, trying to act unfazed. With the tags, Anthony Joshua also pulled Logan Paul into the frame, implying the brothers were part of the same storyline and the same punchline.

Reactions on X turned Anthony Joshua’s post into a meme about the chips, the tags, and the timing

Mukhtar’s X post is what pushed the Story clip wider. In the screenshot Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) reposted the screen recording of Anthony Joshua’s Story and described it as something Anthony Joshua posted after breaking Jake Paul’s jaw.

The replies and quote posts followed one clear theme: people treated the clip like a calculated meme, not a random movie share. One fan framed it as Anthony Joshua simply showing off. The user stated,

“bro just be flexing atp.”

The comment read like a reaction to the simplicity of the post, since Anthony Joshua did not add extra explanation. Another user focused on how unexpected the real fight ending felt, given the matchup hype, remarked,

“I thought Jake Paul was gonna win honestly lol that’s crazy.”

The wording matched the wider shock factor, since Anthony Joshua ended the fight by knockout. A third comment locked onto the funniest detail in the clip itself, which is the casual snacking during a serious moment. The comment read,

“The crunching of the chips though @anthonyjoshua that boi wild.”

That reaction tracks with what made Anthony Joshua’s choice of Paid in Full work online. The scene does not feel like a victory speech. It feels like a deadpan joke delivered with sound design and timing.

